Language-Discovery RPG Terra Alia Arrives This October

Learn some language while also playing a captivating RPG as Terra Alia now has a release date for PC this coming October.

Indie game developer 30 Parallel and publisher Boombox Games have revealed their language-discovery RPG title Terra Alia will arrive next month. You'll be able to try out this game of action and ethereal sci-fi mixed with linguistic skills on October 11, when the team will release it for the Nintendo Switch. It's kind of a unique title, which we might call educational, but it falls more into that line of learning by playing, kind of like the old Carmen Sandiego titles where you learned geography while chasing criminals. In any case, enjoy the trailer below.

"In a world wracked with insatiable greed for magic and technology, Professor Esperanto stands as a bastion of justice and equality, fighting for all beings' fundamental right to access the arcane arts. The influential master has extended an invitation for you to be under her tutelage to study sorcery, but before arrival, she suddenly disappears without a trace. Only her beloved mystical droid companion, Falco, and a piece of an enchanted stone remain in her stead. Hunt down the five remaining pieces of the stone, each encoded with hidden messages from the Professor, to uncover the truth of her unexpected disappearance."

"Choose a native tongue and grasp the local language to cast commanding spells, unlock powerful abilities, and solve perplexing puzzles. Discover Falco's unique combat abilities amidst battles with ancient deities, evil robots, malevolent mages, and the occasional aggressive academy student. Traverse the realms of Terra Alia and encounter mythical races like dwarves, elves, and orcs. Assess their character, but know that even the seemingly kind may have ulterior motives. Utilize a variety of defensive and offensive vernacular in one of 10 languages at a time, including American English, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese to shape the future of this fantasy and techno-fuelled world."

