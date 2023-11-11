Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Ashborne Games, Last Train Home

Last Train Home Releases New Crew Management Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Last Train Home, as the crew at THQ Nordic show you how to best manage your crew no matter the task.

Article Summary New crew management trailer for Last Train Home released by THQ Nordic.

Gameplay focuses on resource management and maintaining crew morale.

Players to navigate Czechoslovak soldiers through war-torn Siberia.

Releases November 28, 2023; inspired by the Czechoslovak Legion history.

THQ Nordic and developer Ashborne Games released a new trailer this week for the game Last Train Home, showing you how to best manage your crew. The trailer gives you a quick guide about commanding your brothers and sisters in arms, as you will not just make sure they're good soldiers but also be able to provide food and shelter so they don't lose their edge to the elements. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game is currently scheduled to be released on November 28, 2023.

"Embark on a desperate mission through the depths of a war-torn wasteland. Your goal is to guide Czechoslovak soldiers back home onboard an armored train, but the path ahead is fraught with peril. Caught in the middle of a brutal civil war between Russia's Red and White Armies, your unit must remain in fighting shape, managing what little resources you have and maintaining morale at all costs. Venture through the bleak and unforgiving landscape of Siberia, where the freezing cold and the merciless environment will push you to your very limit. Resources are scarce and your crew is exhausted, but you must keep pushing forward."

"As you journey through the heart of the conflict, the horrors of war will surround you. The fate of your legion rests on the actions of a few key soldiers, as you engage in real-time battles that will determine the outcome of your mission. You must choose your tactics wisely, using every skill at your disposal to safeguard your troops and complete your mission. With careful training and development, your squads will become a seasoned legion of comrades, brothers and sisters, ready to face any challenge that comes their way. The decisions you make along the journey will determine the fate of your comrades. Inspired by historical events, of the Czechoslovak Legion and their determination to return to their newly formed republic following The Great War, this mission will test your courage and your will to survive. The Last Train Home is in your hands."

