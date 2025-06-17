Latest Battlefield 2042 Update Adds Mass Effect Bundles

Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Mass Effect, Video Games | Tagged:

Battlefield 2042 has a new update out this week, as Electronic Arts went for the cross-promotion on Mass Effect with new bundles and rewards

Three Mass Effect progression rewards include a legendary M8 Avenger-inspired weapon skin.

Update 8.9.0 introduces new event modes, including Conquest Ascension with squad spectating mechanics.

New Underloaded Magazine attachment added, offering faster handling at the cost of ammo capacity.

Electronic Arts has released a new update for Battlefield 2042 this week, adding some cross-promotional items with three Mass Effect bundles. From June 17 to July 1, the game has a new selection of bundles for purchase tied to the sci-fi title. You'll also find several new progression rewards, unlocking new gear from the franchise for you to get decked out in while on a raid. We have the dev note before, and more details in the community notes post, as the content is now live.

Battlefield 2042 – Update 8.9.0

Three Mass Effect cosmetics are also available for players through progression during the event, including a legendary weapon skin inspired by Mass Effect renown AR, M8 Avenger. Battlefield 2042 players can also participate in Conquest Ascension. Rise above the rest and train for a new century of warfare. Use Ascension tactics with added crawl and squad spectating mechanics to assure the future for humanity that any commander would be proud of. Update 8.9.0 also includes a host of improvements including weapon changes. A new type of magazine attachment is being introduced: the Underloaded Magazine. This is a standard issue magazine but with fewer bullets in it, making it faster and easier to handle. But with fewer rounds, players must decide if improved weapon handling is preferable to reduced damage output over time.

Galactic Bundle – 1750 BFC: Centuries from now and in the farthest reaches of space, a good soldier still makes all the difference. Take command and carve your legacy into the stars.

Centuries from now and in the farthest reaches of space, a good soldier still makes all the difference. Take command and carve your legacy into the stars. Scoped & Dropped Bundle – 2000 BFC: Whether you're tearing across the battlefield or shooting bottles with an old friend, you need the best gear in the galaxy to do the job right.

Whether you're tearing across the battlefield or shooting bottles with an old friend, you need the best gear in the galaxy to do the job right. Citadel Bundle – 3000 BFC: For those who take the fight to the farthest reaches of space, a special package containing all cosmetics for the Mass Effect crossover event.

