Latest Nintendo Direct Finally Shows Off Metroid Prime 4

Nintendo held a new Nintendo Direct this month, this time finally giving a first glimpse into Metroid Prime 4, among other titles

Article Summary Nintendo Direct reveals Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Switch.

New titles feature Marvel, Rhythm Heaven, and Story of Seasons entries.

Switch gets Virtual Game Card feature and classic game remasters.

Diverse line-up includes co-op, RPGs, and action-packed games.

Nintendo held a brand new Nintendo Direct this morning, revealing several titles and updates to games coming to the Switch, including one we've been waiting on for a long time. The two big features of this livestream were Pokémon Legends: Z-A, giving us more info about what the world will be like in the game, and the long-awaited look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which we have been waiting on for YEARS!!! We also got a glimpse of Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, Witchbrook, and so much more. We have the full rundown of everything shown off today with the video above.

Nintendo Direct – March 2025

Pokémon Legends: Z-A : Choose either Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile to be your first partner Pokémon and begin a new adventure in Lumiose City – a setting that was introduced in the Pokémon X and Pokémon Y games on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Here, Quasartico Inc. is carrying out an urban redevelopment plan with the goal of making it easier for people and Pokémon to coexist. But when the sun goes down, the battles heat up. At night highly skilled Trainers are invited to participate in the Z-A Royale tournament: Just enter a battle zone to begin your climb from Rank Z all the way up to Rank A – Trainers who reach the top are even said to have a wish granted. Day and night reveal two sides to Lumiose City … so what will you find on your adventure? Pokémon Legends: Z-A launches on Nintendo Switch late 2025.

Samus Aran has been unexpectedly transported to the planet Viewros. As she explores the planet for answers, Samus is granted Psychic Abilities – mysterious and ancient powers that allow her to control the trajectory of her beams, operate mechanisms and open doors. Why were these powers bestowed upon Samus and what will her fate be? The threads intertwining beyond space and time will weave a new tale when launches on Nintendo Switch this year. Marvel Cosmic Invasion : Join Marvel's greatest Super Heroes, including Wolverine, Spider-Man, Nova, Captain America and more, in a star-spanning battle against Super Villain Annihilus. In this action-packed, 2D arcade-style beat 'em up, the timeless fun of brawlers has been modernized with dynamic tag-team fighting and a pixel art style that embodies classic MARVEL character designs. Plus, up to four players can assemble for local or online co-op play. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the MARVEL universe will be fought across the stars in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion , launching on Nintendo Switch this winter.

The series is back with its first brand new entry in over ten years. Create your own Mii characters based on yourself, friends, family – anyone! – and watch them live their lives on an island out at sea. Get involved with their relationships and experience all the weird and wonderful ways these Mii characters interact. You may even drop in on their dreams! launches on Nintendo Switch in 2026. Monument Valley , Monument Valley 2 and Monument Valley 3 : Embark on a series of peaceful journeys across this trilogy of meditative puzzle games. Explore isometric worlds filled with individually crafted puzzles to unravel, stunning landscapes to manipulate, optical illusions to discover and mysterious secrets to uncover. Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 feature all additional chapters, add-ons and the DLC for the complete experience. Monument Valley 3 is a fresh entry point for newcomers, introducing dynamic sailing mechanics that offer expansive open-ended exploration on tranquil seas. Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 launch on Nintendo Switch April 15, with pre-orders beginning later today on Nintendo eShop. Monument Valley 3 sets sail on Nintendo Switch this summer.

These modernized versions of two legendary JRPGs continue the Erdrick Trilogy narrative of the iconic series. launches for Nintendo Switch this year. Rift of the NecroDancer : Cadence and friends are back in an all new rhythm game where each note is a monster to dispatch. Dragged into a strange new world, you'll face pulse-pounding Rhythm Rifts where every beat is a battle, all set to an original electric soundtrack by Danny Baranowsky and friends. Plus, more musical mayhem awaits in the Celeste Music Pack paid DLC, with even more content arriving in the future. Keep the cadence going with epic boss battles, quirky minigames, remixed stages and online global leaderboards when Rift of the NecroDancer launches on Nintendo eShop later today!

