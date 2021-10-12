Lavender Town Music Gets Remixed In Pokémon GO For Halloween 2021

The details of the two-part Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO have now been released by Niantic. In addition to releasing Shiny Spinarak, Pumpkaboo, Phantump, Mega Absol, Galarian Slowking, and a size mechanic, the event will also include a remix of the creepy, nostalgic Lavender Town music from the original Gameboy games. Let's get into the details.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic writes:

Lavender Town Music A remix of the iconic Lavender Town music will be playing nightly during the event. Turn up your in-game sound, and enjoy the spooky vibes! You can also listen to the music by checking out this video. Get hyped for Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief!

The video referenced in the above quote can be watched right here.

The Pokémon GO YouTube is worth exploring, as they have cataloged some of the game's music used in the past. In particular, the Night Theme (Lyrical Version), which can be listed to here, is worth checking out as it has immortalized the music that ran in the game during and for a short while after GO Fest 2021.

The Halloween 2021 Event, which begins in Pokémon GO this coming Friday, also includes new content in the shop. Niantic posted the following information:

The following new avatar items will be available to purchase in the in-game shop starting on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) and will continue to be available after the event ends! Pikachu Pumpkin Head Pumpkaboo Top Pumpkaboo Pants Hoopa Headband Halloween Face Sticker Some spooky bundles will also be available for purchase in the shop throughout the event. Creepy Crate (480 PokéCoins): 50 Poké Balls, one Remote Raid Pass, two Super Incubators, four Incense Boo Bundle (1,480 PokéCoins): 16 Premium Raid Passes, eight Super Incubators, four Incense, four Star Pieces Pumpkin Pack (1,480 PokéCoins): 18 Super Incubators, two Incubators, four Incense, four Star Pieces

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Pokémon GO updates!