Laysara: Summit Kingdom Pushed Back To Early 2024

Those hoping to get their hands on Laysara: Summit Kingdom will have to wait a while, as the game won't be released until 2024.

Indie game developer Quite OK Games and publisher Future Friends Games confirmed that Laysara: Summit Kingdom has been pushed back to next year. Originally, we were due to see the game released before the end of the year, but now, the team is aiming to release it into Early Access sometime in early 2024. No specific reason was given, but we suspect they needed a little extra time to work on it after the most recent demo probably gave them some feedback from players.

"Laysara: Summit Kingdom is a challenging city builder that tasks you with creating a new home for your people forced out of the lowlands. During a campaign or sandbox playthrough, you will establish multiple towns, each on a unique mountain with its own traits. All your towns co-exist in symbiosis, creating a trading network, which you can then adjust to your needs by revisiting already developed settlements. The Kingdom of Laysara has to be rebuilt! Each mountain comes with a new set of challenges. Mounts differ in shapes, vegetation zone layouts, resource availability, and weather conditions." "Sometimes you will have plenty of room for farming in green lowlands; sometimes you will need to rely on breeding and extracting valuable minerals from regions dangerously close to peak glaciers. If you find yourself in dire need of a certain resource, you can always try to establish a trading route with another town. One of the ever-present dangers you will have to deal with is mighty avalanches. You can't stop them, but you can take precautions and be prepared. Afforest the key areas to create natural barriers, build artificial ones to redirect rushing masses of snow, or trigger the avalanche early while it's still manageable. Create a deliberate and reliable strategy, and you might even be able to use the power of snow to your advantage; fail to do so and find your city buried and devastated!"

Build on a mountain. Each mountain offers a unique set of challenges; different shapes, vegetation zone layouts, resource availability, and weather conditions.

Deal with avalanches. Nature cannot be stopped. Plan and strategize to deal with avalanches, or watch your city be buried and devastated.

Craft a transport network. Transporting becomes a challenge across mountain summits. Look for opportunities to optimize your transport and production networks across ridges, canyons, and rivers. Glamorous yaks are always available.

Raise a Summit Temple. Build your way up the mountain, establish a grand temple at the peak, and triumph over the elements.

