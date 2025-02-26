Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged:

League Of Legends Provide Dev Update Headed Into Spring

League Of Legends dropped a new developer diary today, along with some patch notes, about updates coming up for the Spring

Article Summary Hextech Chests return in patch 25.05 with new earning methods via the Pass and Honor missions.

Champion acquisition is easier with a 50% reduction in Blue Essence costs for all champions.

Clash tournaments gain a monthly schedule featuring ARURF in March and SR bouts in April.

Skins updates and streamlined UI enhance the in-game experience for League enthusiasts this spring.

Riot Games provided a new developer diary today discussing some of the changes and updates coming to League Of Legends as they head into Spring 2025. Along with talking about how some of their recent changes were not well received, some of the big notes from this are that Hextech Chests are making a return, the cost of Blue Essence is going down, Clash will return to a monthly schedule, and a ton of updates for skins. We have some of the patch notes below from their latest blog and the video above for you to watch.

League Of Legends – Patch 25.05

Hextech Chests

It's clear that for many of you, Hextech Chests weren't just a way to get stuff, they were an important part of making your time in League feel rewarding. We didn't fully grasp how much this mattered to you, and that led us to make changes that missed the mark. As a result, Chests are coming back. Starting in patch 25.05, which is the patch next week, you'll be able to earn up to ten Chests and Keys per Act. Eight of them will be spread out throughout the free Pass instead of the Seasonal skin and the Mystery Epic or Lower Skin, because you've told us you'd prefer Chests. To make room in the UI for the Chests you can earn in the Pass, we'll also be consolidating some rewards like Blue Essence. We won't be changing the total amount of BE you earn per Pass, just moving it around a little.

We're bringing Chests back through the Pass instead of through Champ Mastery because we want to ensure they're more accessible to a range of playstyles. Whether you play modes with random champion selection or free choice, whether you play a wide variety of champions or just a few, we want to support that. The other two Chests per act will be earnable through Honor. We're doing it that way because League is better when you're surrounded by players who make your experience better. Every match is shaped by the players in it, and we believe the best moments come from great competition, teamwork, and respect for each other. So we want to explore ways to reward and recognize those of you who embody this. In the short term those Honor Chests will be delivered through missions while we're working on the Honor system.

Champion Acquisition

A clear problem for newer players, especially, is building out your champion roster. For League Of Legends to continue to thrive long-term, it needs to be more accessible, and lowering champ costs is one way to help achieve that. It's certainly not the only thing, but we think it's an important one, and all the recent discussion about Blue Essence and champion shards has really emphasized that it's something we should change. So, we're going to be lowering the Blue Essence cost for all champions by 50% as of patch 25.05.

Clash

We mentioned in the last Dev Update we'd be running Clash less often. But after hearing your feedback, we realized what we took away was actually really important to some of you. For those who love Clash, it can feel like League at its purest—teams coming together, strategizing, and competing in a tournament-like setting. So, we'll be returning Clash to a monthly schedule. March's Clash event will be ARURF, then we'll run a regular SR Clash in April. Let us know on socials what sort of mixture of regular SR, ARAM, and other rotating League Of Legends modes you'd like to see throughout the rest of the year.

