Amazon Games Forms New Publishing Agreement With Disruptive Games

Amazon Games announced this week they've formed a new partnership with Disruptive Games as they will take over publishing duties. This publishing agreement is pushing the company more in the direction of being a company that publishes titles as opposed to making them directly, which seems like a move that makes more sense for them, especially after the success of Lost Ark. Which was the company's first externally developed title. The company also took this time to reveal that they currently have multiple unannounced projects in development, both at its internal studios with the in-house team working full force, and with other external developers for new games on the way. This includes working with Glowmade, an independent studio based in Guildford, England, which has a new project in the works. We have a couple quotes about the deal below.

"At Amazon Games, we're focused on developing and publishing high-quality games that foster strong communities and keep people playing for years to come," said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. "We're accomplishing this by creating our own IPs and selectively publishing external projects from stellar teams like Disruptive Games. The talented team at Disruptive Games is creating a fresh take on the multiplayer action-adventure genre, with strong game design and rich world-building that we're excited to help bring to players." "Together with Amazon Games, we are looking forward to building an online experience that kindles creativity and fosters positive social interactions," said Disruptive Games CEO and Founder Eric Ellis. "The Amazon Games team has embraced our vision for this game and the community it can build. Their enthusiasm for the project and dedication to creating great games made publishing with them a natural choice for us. With their world-class publishing support, already demonstrated by the wildly successful launches of New World and Lost Ark, we're well on our way to bringing this project to players."