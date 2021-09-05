Unexplored 2 Adds Third Early Access Update With "Arcane Riffs"

Big Sugar released a new update into Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy this past week as Early Access players are getting "Arcane Riffs". The update basically adds in a ton of new content to further expand the game and give those who have explored all they can a little something extra to do. Keep in mind, it's still not the full game, just an addition of what it will eventually come to be. You can see all of the updates added in the list below along with the latest trailer highlighting parts of it. The game will be released sometime in 2022.

Additional villages/building styles (shabby, loam, stone, wood, with variations to create fortresses or remote outposts)

Improves climbing mechanics by introducing ramps and reworking climbing spots, creating a huge boost in gameplay for hills, caves, mountains and other elevated terrain

Arcane rifts: using the Staff can cause Imperial retribution in the form of temporal or semi-permanent arcane rifts through which spells can be cast and enemies can be sent.

New environment: The Edge, the arcane path that the Empire uses to send forces and spells across the world. Can be travelled by the Wayfarer as well

Expanded roster for Imperial minions: slayer teams, remnant Qs, remnant mines, remnant jectors, remnant tris, rift shards, cube abstracts have been added.

More puzzle elements: wall sconces, braziers, moonlight, and hidden objects, hidden scripts, and hidden incantations expands the option to generate puzzles.

Monster lairs, and enemy groups such as bandits, kobolds and wild grus have their own development trajectory over runs (they can grow more dangerous over time, can be befriended, etc.).

Monsters and enemies can leave tracks or other hints leading the Wayfarer to their lair.

Imperial forces can infiltrate groups like bandits and kobolds to direct their actions and create strife.

Improves a number of basic quests (deal with bandits, kobolds, track imperials, and so on)

Strife encounters can be dealt with.

Extra sources of magic can be found when the wayfarer looks for them: camp fires, smoking vents, rabarbam blooms, sunlight, moonlight, flame shards, obelisks, and a number of sprites hiding in a level.

Vastly improves a common adventure site (the cliff top ruin) to include multiple paths through the level and extra variations for the level's secrets as a good use-case and template for future adventure site improvements.