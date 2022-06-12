Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Radiant Venusaur

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Yesterday, we saw a debatably disappointing Radiant Charizard. Today, we switch focus with a truly Radiant hit.

It's Radiant Venusaur, and it looks absolutely terrific. Venusaur's Shiny form hasn't gotten nearly as much TCG love as Charizard so it's really cool to see it looking great. (I do wish this wasn't at the expense of the Charizard art, but hey, the Zard can't win 'em all.) Artist Misa Tsutsui utilizes the rather pattern-based background motif of Radiant Pokémon cards well, showing that there can be more detail than just a color effect. The pink flowers form a beautiful background to the green and yellow color palette of Venusaur. I can tell that this is going to look utterly terrific with the etched foil and Radiant holographic pattern. Between this and the Mewtwo V Alternate Art, I already have two major Pokémon GO chase cards that I'm going to strive to find by opening packs.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.