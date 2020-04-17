Logitech Reveals Three New iPad Related Products

Logitech had three new product reveals this week as the company showed off a few new products related to the iPad. The three items are the Combo Touch, the Slim Folio Pro, and the Pebble Mouse i345. The Combo Touch is a keyboard case with an integrated trackpad for iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Pro (10.5-inch). It comes with the company's best-selling iPad keyboard featuring Smart Connector compatibility, as well as a precision trackpad, which will be available for $150 in May. The Slim Folio has been designed to be an all-in-one backlit keyboard case for the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th Generation). It does much of what you would expect from previous models, just designed for this new version. It will go for $130 later this month. Finally, the Pebble Mouse i345 is designed to be used with any of the iPad and new iPad Pro models. This one is going for $30, and unlike the others that can be purchased through Apple as well, this one will be a Logitech-only item starting this month. You can read more about all three below.

Logitech Combo Touch Key Features

Integrated Trackpad : Brings a new way to interact with iPad Edit emails, documents, spreadsheets and presentations with trackpad and increase your productivity with the multi-finger gesture controls you already know and love including swipe, scroll, switch windows, pinch and double-tap.

: Brings a new way to interact with iPad Edit emails, documents, spreadsheets and presentations with trackpad and increase your productivity with the multi-finger gesture controls you already know and love including swipe, scroll, switch windows, pinch and double-tap. Smart Connector Compatibility : Instantly pair and power your iPad using the Smart Connector, with power sourced directly from iPad so you never have to charge.

: Instantly pair and power your iPad using the Smart Connector, with power sourced directly from iPad so you never have to charge. iPadOS Shortcut Keys : A full row of iPadOS shortcut keys provides one-tap access to the Home Screen, search, media controls and screen brightness control or backlit brightness control.

: A full row of iPadOS shortcut keys provides one-tap access to the Home Screen, search, media controls and screen brightness control or backlit brightness control. Backlit Keys: Well-spaced backlit keys and familiar layout for comfortable, efficient typing day or night with five adjustable levels of brightness to ensure you can see what you're doing in any environment, inside or outdoors, day or night

Well-spaced backlit keys and familiar layout for comfortable, efficient typing day or night with five adjustable levels of brightness to ensure you can see what you're doing in any environment, inside or outdoors, day or night Multiple-use modes – Type, View, Sketch and Read : Type : Place iPad upright to type comfortably on full-size keyboard and navigate with trackpad. View: Detach keyboard and extend kickstand for easy viewing of videos and more. Sketch : Sketch easily with the kickstand fully extended to the lowest angle. Read : Fold the keyboard back for easy reading of your favorite books, articles, magazines and more.

: Home for your Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil: Combo Touch includes a home for the Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil (1st generation). Sketch or write, then store your digital tool where it won't get lost or in the way.

Combo Touch includes a home for the Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil (1st generation). Sketch or write, then store your digital tool where it won't get lost or in the way. Front and Back Protection : The lightweight case protects the corners of iPad and keeps the front and back safe from scuffs, scratches and spills with outer fabric that is smooth and soft to the touch.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro Key Features

Backlit Keys: Type away, day or night. Backlit keys illuminate when Device is placed in Type Mode, and help you achieve maximum productivity anywhere.

Type away, day or night. Backlit keys illuminate when Device is placed in Type Mode, and help you achieve maximum productivity anywhere. Familiar Typing Experience: You can type quickly and accurately in comfort with a familiar laptop-like keyboard.

You can type quickly and accurately in comfort with a familiar laptop-like keyboard. Full Row of iOS Shortcuts : Perform iPad OS shortcut operations at the press of a button, directly on the keyboard. iOS Shortcut keys can control backlit key brightness, volume and more.

: Perform iPad OS shortcut operations at the press of a button, directly on the keyboard. iOS Shortcut keys can control backlit key brightness, volume and more. Power Saving Feature : With a built-in off/on feature, the keys go into sleep mode when not in use, so you can enjoy up to three months on a single charge. The keyboard automatically turns on when Device is placed in Type Mode.

: With a built-in off/on feature, the keys go into sleep mode when not in use, so you can enjoy up to three months on a single charge. The keyboard automatically turns on when Device is placed in Type Mode. Sturdy, Lightweight Case with Secure Magnetic Latch : The lightweight case keeps corners protected and doesn't weigh you down, and the secure magnetic latch holds case securely closed to protect iPad screen while you're on the go. The outer fabric is smooth and soft to the touch.

: The lightweight case keeps corners protected and doesn't weigh you down, and the secure magnetic latch holds case securely closed to protect iPad screen while you're on the go. The outer fabric is smooth and soft to the touch. Space to Charge and Stow Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) : The sides of the case are open so you can charge Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) with the case on. When you're done writing, store your Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil inside the magnetic latch.

Logitech Pebble i345 Key Features

Ultra-portable: Just like your iPad, it's compact, light, and easy to travel with so slip it in your bag or drop it in your pocket and take it everywhere you go.

Just like your iPad, it's compact, light, and easy to travel with so slip it in your bag or drop it in your pocket and take it everywhere you go. Works on any surface : With the Logitech Pebble, you can track fast and accurately on most surfaces.

: With the Logitech Pebble, you can track fast and accurately on most surfaces. Silent clicks and ultra-quiet scrolling : Enjoy an ultra-quiet experience for you and those around you. You'll get the same "click" feel with about over 90 percent noise reduction on the sound. Even the wide rubber scroll wheel glides in silence.*

: Enjoy an ultra-quiet experience for you and those around you. You'll get the same "click" feel with about over 90 percent noise reduction on the sound. Even the wide rubber scroll wheel glides in silence.* Bluetooth LE connectivity : Connect with Bluetooth LE and be confident that it won't drop-off or lag up to a 10m range

: Connect with and be confident that it won't drop-off or lag up to a 10m range 18-month battery life : With 18-month battery life, you don't have to worry about losing power. Logitech Pebble automatically goes into battery-saving sleep mode when not in use.