Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Arrives On Switch Next Week

Indie developer and publisher Landfall announced they will be releasing Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for Nintendo Switch next week. The game has already been out on Steam and Xbox for a while now, giving players the chance to create their own scenarios featuring wobbly fighters going at it on landscapes you can create, and with armies you can build any way you desire in simulated combat to see who comes out on top. Now we'll finally have a version of the game on Switch, which will be giving players all o the updates and content the game has received so far on other platforms, along with the addition of a new map creator system that will go into better detail of where these armies can battle. Enjoy the trailer and info below before the game comes out on November 3rd.

Be the leader of wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places, and fantasy worlds. Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created, make your own wobblers in the unit creator and send your army off to fight your friends in multiplayer. Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created. When you grow tired of the 100+ wobblers at your disposal, you can make new ones in the unit creator. You can also send wobblers to fight your friends or strangers in online multiplayer! TABS' new Map Creator, powered by mod.io, will allow players to create and share the battleground maps of their dreams with its creative suite of features. Those features include:

Landscape sculpting and painting tools

Ability to place and manipulate various objects on your map

Ability to add various hazards on your map

A trigger system, activating effects, or various dispensers

Six map themes to choose from

Three different types of weather to choose from for your map