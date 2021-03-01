League Of Legends & Valorant's Next Events Head To Reykjavik In May

Riot Games revealed today that both the League Of Legends' MSI and Valorant's Stage 2 Masters live events are headed to Iceland. This is the first time both competitions will head to Iceland as they will be held in the city of Reykjavik. The MSI, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will kick off the competition between the top 12 teams from the regional leagues on Thursday, May 6th, and run all the way to the finals happening on Sunday, May 23rd. Meanwhile, the VCT Masters Reykjavík will kick off on May 24th as the game's first live international competition, as the top 10 teams from around the world to fight for a spot at Valorant Champions later this year, with the finals for the VCt happening on May 30th. We have a couple of quotes about the announcement below.

"We are thrilled to showcase high-level Riot esports competition to a country as stunning and unique as Iceland, underscoring that passion for our esports can be found in every corner of the globe," said John Needham, Global Head of Esports for Riot Games. "Both MSI and VCT Masters will introduce us to breakout stars to watch this season, and also serve as the initial events for Verizon's extended and much-appreciated commitment to our esports ecosystem."

"Expanding our partnership with Riot esports allows us to build on the success of the past year and continue expanding the opportunities to leverage the power of 5G Ultra Wideband for player and fan experiences across both League Of Legends and Valorant," said Yvette Martinez-Rea, Vice President, Sponsorships and Partnerships at Verizon. "We're also very proud to put our support behind VCT Game Changers to provide more opportunities for female players at all levels."

"We were thrilled to have Verizon on board as a partner for the LCS and Wild Rift last year, so to expand on that relationship across the biggest esports events in the world with both League Of Legends and VCT is meaningful validation of what we are creating here at Riot esports," said Naz Aletaha, Head of Global Esports Partnerships and Business Development at Riot Games. "Our aspiration to consistently deliver unforgettable experiences and initiatives for fans is a passion we're proud to share with Verizon, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise and best-in-class technology across our sports."