League Of Legends: Wild Rift Releases Patch 4.1: High Five A number of changes and additions have come to League Of Legends: Wild Rift in PAtch 4.1, which goes into effect this month.

Riot Games has released a brand new patch for League Of Legends: Wild Rift, as 4.1: High Five makes its way into the game. The patch will go live on March 16th, 2023, and will bring with it minor changes to two characters, a new Wild Pass, new items, quality of life improvements, and more. We got more info on it below along with a video showcasing some of what's to come.

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Patch 4.1 High Five Character Changes

Twitch: Twitch, the Plague Rat, is a marksman whose attacks apply poison with every hit and has the ability to go under camouflage, so get ready to be super-sneaky. With Twitch by your side, you'll delete your enemies before they can say "Cheese!"

Twitch, the Plague Rat, is a marksman whose attacks apply poison with every hit and has the ability to go under camouflage, so get ready to be super-sneaky. With Twitch by your side, you'll delete your enemies before they can say "Cheese!" Urgot: Urgot, the Dreadnought, is a monstrous mix of man and machine, who destroys the weak in the top lane with a mix of busted-up Zaun tech and good old brute force.

Gameplay (Items)

Last patch contained a few item reworks to improve the tank experience. To add to that work, we're introducing brand new options that will really shake up how players approach the role and the decisions they have to make. In addition, players can see some changes to existing items too.

Amaranth Twinguard: Amaranth Twinguard grants stacks of Endurance while the player is in combat with enemy champions. At maximum stacks, they'll gain size, tenacity, armor, and magic resist. These bonuses last until you exit combat. Similar to Rabadon's deathcap for tanks, Amaranth Twinguard is a late-game finishing touch that grants power.

Amaranth Twinguard grants stacks of Endurance while the player is in combat with enemy champions. At maximum stacks, they'll gain size, tenacity, armor, and magic resist. These bonuses last until you exit combat. Similar to Rabadon's deathcap for tanks, Amaranth Twinguard is a late-game finishing touch that grants power. Mantle of the Twelfth Hour: Mantle of the Twelfth Hour offers a lifeline for when the player is tanking a ton of damage. When the player's health would be reduced below a certain level, they'll heal for part of their bonus health, plus gain slow resistance and move speed. This is a great pick for champions that rely on being super hard to kill to protect their team, like Sion or Singed. With this item, they'll be able to create space for their carries a bit more effectively.

Mantle of the Twelfth Hour offers a lifeline for when the player is tanking a ton of damage. When the player's health would be reduced below a certain level, they'll heal for part of their bonus health, plus gain slow resistance and move speed. This is a great pick for champions that rely on being super hard to kill to protect their team, like Sion or Singed. With this item, they'll be able to create space for their carries a bit more effectively. Searing Crown: Searing Crown is a new burn damage item where the player's attacks or abilities will burn their targets for a few seconds, dealing damage based on the enemy's max health. Searing Crown can stack with Sunfire Cap, allowing for a double up on the flames.

Abyssal Mask is being adjusted to be viable on more than one champion (Amumu currently). Specifically, through changes to its passive. Now, when the player takes magic damage, they'll store a part of it. The stored-up charge will explode, dealing magic damage in a small area, when the player immobilizes an enemy. Force of Nature is also getting a new passive. Starting this patch, taking ability damage will grant stacks of Steadfast. At max stacks, the player will gain move speed and reduce all incoming magic damage. Stack duration is refreshed when the player damages champions, allowing them to be able to hold their own in fights for longer. Finally, Thornmail, Sunfire Cape, and Bramble Vest will get some small stat adjustments. Exact numbers will be made available in the Patch Notes.

Quality of Life Changes

In Patch 4.1, we're changing how the account leveling system works. Hitting level 40 in Wild Rift is meant to be an important milestone, and with so many of our players achieving it over the last year we wanted to provide additional ways for you to feel your investment into Wild Rift. Now, once players hit level 40, they'll unlock a "prestige" level system, where additional levels will give them "stars" that are showcased in their profile and other visible areas. As a player keeps leveling up, all their stars will show off their growth. We'll be looking to add more rewards to this system later.

Ranked

Ranked Season 9 is here! This season, we're exploring marvelous new seas with Glorious Armada Twisted Fate. With no shortage of warships and wild ideas at his disposal, there's nothing that can keep this captain from greatness. So anchors aweigh! Set sail into ranked games to collect him from the Season Rewards tab. And fly some new colors with his Weapon Augment Upgrade in the Ranked Store. We also have changes for the highest tiers of Ranked. Starting this season, promotion to Grandmaster will require 40 marks. That means the number of marks required to be in that tier will stay the same throughout the season, rather than changing based on the top percent of players in a server. Additionally, promoting to Challenger will need at least 60 marks, up from 40 in previous seasons. To be in this tier, players will have to be one of the top players of their server as usual.

Wild Pass

For League Of Legends: Wild Rift – Wild Pass Season 9, we've got a new hero to save the day… or, wreck it. Superhero Vi swoops in at the end of the Wild Pass, complete with flaming gauntlets and a cool secret identity. For an even punchier new look, grab her Ascended skin from the Wild Pass Emporium.

Events

In Patch 4.1, expect the following events:

Urgot's Trivia: Complete missions to unlock trivia questions and test your knowledge of Runeterra

Complete missions to unlock trivia questions and test your knowledge of Runeterra Card Trick Chaos: An absolutely wacky event that features Jinx "helping" the player navigate an unusual event filled with difficult missions

An absolutely wacky event that features Jinx "helping" the player navigate an unusual event filled with difficult missions Twitch's Ambush: A satisfying starter pack event for all Twitch players, both new and old