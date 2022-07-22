LeBron James, Rick Sanchez, & Morty Smith Join MultiVersus

WB Games revealed three new characters being added to MultiVersus as LeBron James drops in, along with Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. "[BELCH] That's right, Morty! We've joined the most popular new brawler game of 2022, Morty! We're going to be famous in the gaming sphere, Morty! Maybe one of those Twitch people will play as us!" The reveal came during SanDiego Comic-Con as the team confirmed we'll be getting the sci-fi animated duo along with the Space Jam: A New Legacy version of the multi-time NBA champion, and while they didn't confirm it, the trailer below sounds like LeBron himself provided the voice. We didn't get any footage of Rick and Morty, as those will be DLC additions to the game as part of the Season One content. However, they did show off a video of Harley Quinn facing off against Shaggy. Here's more info on the new character reveals by the team.

The new gameplay trailer was released today providing a first look at LeBron James in-game, featuring his likeness and sporting his uniform from the Space Jam: A New Legacy film. In MultiVersus, LeBron is the ultimate teammate who can adapt to any playstyle, coupled with his unbeatable basketball moves, from dunks and alley-oops to assists and ball ricochets, and more. LeBron will be playable when the MultiVersus Open Beta begins on July 26th. Rick Sanchez, the mega-genius scientist, will bring a number of abilities to MultiVersus, many of which utilize his signature portal gun and can be strategically combined with his other tricks, like summoning Meeseeks. Morty Smith, Rick's teenage grandson and sidekick on countless adventures, will have a mix of skills with an emphasis on projectiles and counter moves, including grenade weapons and the ability to whip himself at opponents. Morty will be available when MultiVersus Season 1 begins on August 9th. Rick will also be part of Season 1; his release timing will be confirmed at a later date.