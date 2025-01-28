Posted in: Crystal Dynamics, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Video Games | Tagged: Cook and Becker, Legacy of Kain, Lost In Cult

Legacy of Kain To Release Tabletop RPG & Encyclopedia

Legacy of Kain will be getting two new items this year, as the team are releasing a TTRPG based on the series, as well as an encyclopedia

Article Summary Legacy of Kain launches a new TTRPG: Scourge of the Sarafan, set during the Sarafan Order's vampire hunts.

The Book of Nosgoth encyclopedia explores Legacy of Kain lore, characters, and development history in depth.

Experience Nosgoth's world with Scourge of the Sarafan's MÖRK BORG ruleset, featuring six classes and dangerous quests.

Complete Edition offers deluxe versions in a lavish presentation box with exclusive concept art and developer insights.

Tabletop company Lost In Cult and gaming art gallery shop Cook and Becker have teamed with Crystal Dynamics for two new releases tied to the Legacy of Kain franchise. The first item is a new TTRPG system which they are calling Legacy of Kain: Scourge of the Sarafan. This will be a totally original story presented with its own gameplay system, which will take you down a very different path in this world. Meanwhile, the encyclopedia is called The Book of Nosgoth, which explores the rich history of the franchise and presents players with a ton of information. Both will be sold individually and together as a Complete Edition, but before that happens, they're doing crowdfunding for it.

Legacy of Kain: Scourge of the Sarafan

Scourge of the Sarafan – a tabletop role-playing game set during the Sarafan Order's crusade against the vampiric scourge – will utilize the critically acclaimed MÖRK BORG ruleset and deliver a lethal and atmospheric RPG experience, featuring minimalist mechanics and high-stakes gameplay. Players embody warrior-priests of the Sarafan Order, venturing through Nosgoth's frozen lakes, bitter mountains, and deep, sunless forests. With six playable classes, Sarafan weapons and spells, and a bestiary of nocturnal horrors, players can forge their path in a campaign focused on vampire hunts, Nosgoth's hidden history, and incursions into the spectral realm.

Legacy of Kain: The Book of Nosgoth

Designed to celebrate the storied franchise's rich lore and its enduring legacy, Legacy of Kain: The Book of Nosgoth will serve as the definitive official encyclopedia that chronicles the series' lore, characters, and development history, whilst Legacy of Kain: Scourge of the Sarafan will stand as a brand new tabletop role-playing game set during the Sarafan Order's crusade against the vampiric scourge. Written by veteran games journalist Nic Reuben (Rock Paper Shotgun), The Book of Nosgoth features sections dedicated to Nosgoth's varied locations, factions, and inhabitants, alongside a detailed timeline of the epic rivalry between Kain and Raziel. Readers will also find original concept art, sketches, maps, exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the developers, and an archival exploration of the creation of all five games, showcasing insights from the artists and visionaries behind the Gothic masterpiece.

Legacy of Kain Complete Edition combines the deluxe editions of both ventures in a luxurious presentation box with a flocked suede cover, textured base tray, and gold foil embossing.

