Legend Of Mana Reveals More Content Before Release

Square Enix released a new set of images for people to check out from Legend Of Mana before the game drops next month. if you haven't already seen parts of this, it is a remastered version of the fourth game from the Mana series, being released on the Nintendo Switch on June 24th. Aside from upgrades and improvements to the game that fix any lingering issues from the original, you're getting redrawn backgrounds that bring this classic title to life 22 years later. You can check out the images below as well as notes from the team about new additions and improvements being added to this one.

In The Escad Story Arc, players will follow four childhood friends – Escad, Daena, Matilda and Irwin – through the span of their friendships and encounter their conflicting motives in the wake of the Faerie Wars that took place over a decade prior. Additionally, players will join Larc, dragoon of Drakonis in The Dragon Killer Arc as he embarks on a mission to slay the Dragons of Knowledge as well as challenging another dragon, named Sierra. As players progress through the game, they will also be able to access the orchard in the secluded dell which is inhabited by Trent – an ancient tree who can grow fruits and vegetables used to feed pets, paint golems or alter equipment. Further details on the remastered visual content revealed for Legend of Mana include: Exclusive Equipment– Players can forge one of a kind equipment and also alter existing equipment at the Equipment Smithy. Similarly, once the instrument workshop has been established, it can be used to manufacture enchanted instruments with potency.

