Legends Of Runeterra Receives The Call Of The Mountain Expansion

Riot Games has officially released a brand new expansion for Legends Of Runeterra, as players can experience the Call Of The Mountain. The latest addition to the League Of Legends free-to-play card game adds a new region of Targon for you to explore, along with 89 collectible cards which include 7 champions and as a variety of new features and content. The update went live on August 26th for all players across PC, iOS, and Android. You can read more details about it below along with the release trailer before diving into the set.

Call of the Mountain explores new frontiers with the addition of Targon, an all-new region for players to explore and collect. On this towering mountain, cosmic beings lend their might to mortals, astral dragons soar beyond the sky, and tribes of the faithful devote themselves to the sun, moon, and stars. Targon and Call of the Mountain are headlined by 7 new champions from the League of Legends universe including Leona, Diana, Taric, and Aurelion Sol, as well as six new gameplay mechanics that offer all-new strategies and twists on old ones. Call of the Mountain marks the start of LoR's new bimonthly card release cadence, kicking off a three-expansion set exploring Targon. The next two expansions will follow in October and December, each featuring 40 collectible cards, including three champions.

"Call of the Mountain is a wonderful opportunity to explore new areas of the League IP and an exciting update to LoR's gameplay, giving players more ways to experience an ever-evolving array of strategies that never feel solved," said Call of the Mountain set lead Shawn Main. "We hope players will love their first experience with Targon as they discover new decks and ways to revamp classic ones."