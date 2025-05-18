Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artifice Studio, Legends Of The Round Table

Legends Of The Round Table Releases Free Steam Demo

You can try out the latest free Steam demo of Legends Of The Round Table, as the team continues to work on it for an eventual release

Article Summary Download the free Steam demo for Legends Of The Round Table, a stunning Arthurian RPG adventure.

Experience turn-based chivalric combat with permanent consequences and strategic choices.

Immerse yourself in medieval-inspired visuals and an authentic period soundtrack.

Manage legendary knights, take on story-rich quests, and shape your realm’s legacy.

Indie game developer and publisher Artifice Studio has released a free demo for their upcoming game, Legends of the Round Table. In case you haven't seen this game before, this is an RPG title in which you are plunged into a colorful medieval world inspired by the olden artwork of the period. It is artistically stunning and filled with all sorts of magic, fights, duels of honor, and other classic tales of the time. The demo is live in Steam for you to try a part of it, as we're waiting to see when it will come out.

Legends of the Round Table

Legends of the Round Table is a one-of-a-kind RPG that invites players to experience the real legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table through epic quests, adventures and turn-based chivalric combat. The game combines historically grounded storytelling, original medieval-inspired music players on period-accurate instruments, and richly detailed visuals created using traditional illumination techniques to immerse players in the heart of Arthurian folklore as recorded in the 13th century.

A Unique Turn-Based RPG: Charge into battle with tactical, turn-based combat inspired by historical chivalry. From mounted charges to one-on-one duels, each fight is decisive, losses are permanent and every choice counts. Equip your knights, manage their squires, and face the difficult consequences of combat in a world where honor matters above all.

Authentic Visual Artistic Direction & Soundtrack: Discover the visual splendor of 13th-century illuminated manuscripts. Every environment has been meticulously hand-painted using the same medieval techniques used by scribes. The soundtrack features live performances on period accurate instruments (lutes, harps, violins), and haunting vocals by Anne Azéma of the Boston Camerata.

