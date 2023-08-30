Posted in: 2K Games, Games, LEGO 2K Drive, Video Games | Tagged: lego, Visual Concepts

LEGO 2K Drive Is Holding Two Free-To-Play Weekends

Would you like to try out LEGO 2K Drive for yourself? The game will get two new free-to-play weekends for PC and consoles.

2K Games announced today that they will be holding two different free-to-play weekends for LEGO 2K Drive on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The company will be holding two different events, the first of which will be from August 31st until September 3rd on Xbox and PC via Steam, while the second will be for just PlayStation, running from September 7th-11th. You'll be able to play the full game, shy of DLC content, and if you decide to buy the game, your progress will be saved from the free weekend.

"Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!"

A Story in a Vast Open World: Players will journey across Bricklandia's multiple unique biome regions as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals with hopes of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup Trophy. In LEGO 2K Drive, players choose how they want to play, with a wide-open world to explore full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy, and well-known vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions, and more.

High-Octane LEGO Racing: Racing in LEGO 2K Drive is a fast-paced, off-the-wall experience as players battle across a broad range of tracks while taking advantage of unique power-up abilities that can transform a player's standing in the race with the touch of a button.

Unique Customization: LEGO 2K Drive introduces a diverse customization system that allows players to build their own vehicles to suit their tastes, with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces available over the course of their adventure, in addition to a wealth of color designs, stickers, flairs, and more.

Play Solo or Together: LEGO 2K Drive offers robust co-op and thrilling competitive multiplayer to enjoy with others. Play with family and friends via local, 2-person split-screen or match online with other intrepid racers of similar skill levels.

