LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Shows Off The Joker

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight channels The Joker of the '80s, complete with a Prince song, for the latest teaser trailer

Story follows Batman's origins, building an alliance to face his Rogues Gallery, including The Joker.

Features a dynamic new combat system and two-player co-op with signature Bat-gadgets and partner abilities.

Explore an open-world LEGO Gotham City, customize your Batcave, and unlock iconic vehicles and Batsuits.

WB Games and TT Games released a new teaser trailer for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, this time showing off The Joker in one of his most iconic presentations. They went all '80s on this one as they recreated the museum scene from the 1989 Tim Burton film, complete with Prince's "Partyman" from the original soundtrack, which you KNOW for a fact had to cost them a pretty penny to license for the video game. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for PC and consoles on May 29, 2026.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

