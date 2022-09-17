LEGO Bricktales Confirmed For Released In Mid-October

Thunderful Publishing and The LEGO Group confirmed this week that LEGO Bricktales is coming out in mid-October. The game has slowly been teased, brick-by-brick, if you will, over the past several months for a 2022 release, but the team never really put down a proper date during any of the festivals over the summer. That changed this week as we now know it will be coming out on October 13th. You can check out the latest trailer for the game showing off the release and some new footage down at the bottom as we now slowly wind our way to that date over the next four weeks. And you can play a free demo of the game right now on Steam.

In LEGO Bricktales, journey across five different LEGO themed biomes and use an intuitive new brick-by-brick building mechanic to solve puzzles and bring your solutions to life. From purely aesthetic creations, such as market stands and music boxes, up to functional physics-based puzzles like building cranes and gyrocopters, LEGO Bricktales offers a host of challenges and quests to test your imagination and building skills. Through the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle and tropical Caribbean islands, you'll be treated to delightful environments packed full of secrets, challenges and fun characters. In each diorama, there are LEGO Minifigures who need your help, as well as the opportunity to unlock new skills for your good deeds. While exploring these colorful environments, you will discover a variety of construction spots with their own sets of bricks – it's up to you to figure out a unique build that will work. Whether you're being asked to put on your designer hat and build a throne fit for a king or testing your engineering skills to build a bridge that will get a digger across a river, how you construct your builds and meet the challenges you're being offered is up to you!