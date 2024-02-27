Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: lego, The Lego Group

LEGO Has Revealed Two New Themed Islands Made In Fortnite

The LEGO Group has released two new islands of LEGO fun for you to take on in Fortnite, as you got Obby Fun and Pirates to play with.

Article Summary LEGO debuts two new islands in Fortnite Creative named LEGO Obby Fun and LEGO Raft Survival.

LEGO Obby Fun offers a LEGO-themed obstacle course challenge inspired by popular LEGO sets.

LEGO Raft Survival brings the classic Pirates set to life alongside multiplayer survival fun.

Both islands are crafted with the Unreal Editor for Fortnite and are live for players now.

The LEGO Group announced two new LEGO-themed islands they will be releasing as part of Fortnite. These two new adventures are completely separate from LEGO Fortnite, as they are family-friendly experiences that focus on specific sets, both of which have been created using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Both of them have been released today and will be the start of what will soon be a set of these experiences, all of them designed from different sets the company has. The first one is Obby Fun, which will test your problem-solving skills as you climb your way up to different levels. The second is Raft Survival, and will take on the iconic Pirates set as you'll build survival items and seek out treasures far and wide. We have more info on both of them for you to read below as they are officially live right now.

LEGO Obby Fun

LEGO Obby Fun is the first official LEGO-themed obstacle course on Fortnite, that offers a LEGO-inspired take on climbing and problem-solving through brick-built platforms designed by actual LEGO designers and packed with hot dogs, pizzas, unicorns, and much more. Players are spawned randomly on a section of course inspired by popular LEGO themes (including LEGO Friends, LEGO City, LEGO NINJAGO, and LEGO DREAMZzz), and the experience offers a different challenge each time to put their skills to the test, either solo or with friends.

LEGO Raft Survival

LEGO Raft Survival combines frenetic multiplayer problem-solving with the classic LEGO Pirates theme, as the infamous Blackbeard challenges players and their friends to stay afloat on a raft in unfriendly waters! Players must survive on their raft against the cannon balls shot from the Barracuda Ship, collecting wood and treasures as resources and to build more rafts

