LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty Adventures To Debut At GenCon 2026
LEGO Ninjago: Destiny’s Bounty Adventures has been announced, with the official reveal of the game happening at GenCon 2026
Article Summary
- LEGO Ninjago: Destiny’s Bounty Adventures board game debuts at GenCon 2026 in Indianapolis
- Asmodee and The LEGO Group partner with Dotted Games to create this cooperative family adventure
- Players take on the roles of ninja, defending the Destiny’s Bounty ship from villains and pirates
- The game celebrates Ninjago’s 15th anniversary with strategic teamwork and replayable storytelling
Asmodee has partnered with The LEGO Group for a new tabletop board game, as they will debut LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty Adventures as GenCon 2026. Designed by Dotted Games, this will be an all-new adventure set within the LEGO Ninjago universe, as players will become the ninja defending their ship against anyonme who may attack them. Technically, the game will be unveiled to retailers and industry partners at the London Toy Fair and Nuremberg Toy Fair (Spielwarenmesse) this month, but it will become available for purchase starting on July 30 at Gen Con 2026 in Indianapolis.
LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty Adventures
LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty Adventures is a cooperative family board game where you and your fellow Ninja will go on thrilling adventures – facing serpents, pirates… and even a bewildered postman. In the game, Villains are attacking
"We've created a board game designed to bring families together around a shared experience of fun, strategy, and storytelling," said Birgitte Bülow, CEO at Dotted Games. "Set in the established Ninjago
"It's an exciting year as we are celebrating our 15 years of LEGO Ninjago. This anniversary year is all about celebrating fans and families and the Destiny's Bounty Adventures is a great way for families and fans to get together to play, have fun and bond with each other," said Christina Burcea, Marketing Director for LEGO Ninjago at the LEGO Group.