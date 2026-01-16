Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dotted Games, lego, Lego Ninjago, LEGO Ninjago: Destiny’s Bounty Adventures

LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty Adventures To Debut At GenCon 2026

LEGO Ninjago: Destiny’s Bounty Adventures has been announced, with the official reveal of the game happening at GenCon 2026

Article Summary LEGO Ninjago: Destiny’s Bounty Adventures board game debuts at GenCon 2026 in Indianapolis

Asmodee and The LEGO Group partner with Dotted Games to create this cooperative family adventure

Players take on the roles of ninja, defending the Destiny’s Bounty ship from villains and pirates

The game celebrates Ninjago’s 15th anniversary with strategic teamwork and replayable storytelling

Asmodee has partnered with The LEGO Group for a new tabletop board game, as they will debut LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty Adventures as GenCon 2026. Designed by Dotted Games, this will be an all-new adventure set within the LEGO Ninjago universe, as players will become the ninja defending their ship against anyonme who may attack them. Technically, the game will be unveiled to retailers and industry partners at the London Toy Fair and Nuremberg Toy Fair (Spielwarenmesse) this month, but it will become available for purchase starting on July 30 at Gen Con 2026 in Indianapolis.

LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty Adventures

LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty Adventures is a cooperative family board game where you and your fellow Ninja will go on thrilling adventures – facing serpents, pirates… and even a bewildered postman. In the game, Villains are attacking the great ship Destiny's Bounty, and the Ninja must defend their ship! To defeat the Villains, you must unlock your Ninja potential. Upgrade your skills and work together with your fellow Ninja using your unique abilities to thwart the Villains' plans to conquer the ship.

"We've created a board game designed to bring families together around a shared experience of fun, strategy, and storytelling," said Birgitte Bülow, CEO at Dotted Games. "Set in the established Ninjago universe, the game offers immersive adventures that pull everyone into the action — from the youngest players to the oldest. Every game is a collective effort, where teamwork matters and every player contributes to the group's success. It's fun, engaging, and leaves everyone with a great sense of having achieved something together. Whether you're deep in the story or just enjoying each other's company, this is a game that brings real moments to the table."

"It's an exciting year as we are celebrating our 15 years of LEGO Ninjago. This anniversary year is all about celebrating fans and families and the Destiny's Bounty Adventures is a great way for families and fans to get together to play, have fun and bond with each other," said Christina Burcea, Marketing Director for LEGO Ninjago at the LEGO Group.

