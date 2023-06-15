Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bandai Namco, LEGO Brawls, Lego Ninjago

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising Arrives In LEGO Brawls

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising has been added to LEGO Brawls, as you can now experience the characters and settings in the brawler title.

Bandai Namco has added some new content to LEGO Brawls, as players can now experience LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising content. This is an entirely new set of additions that are completely free to the game, as you will get a new set of Ninjago-themed content which introduces new playable characters. You will be able to mix, match, and play with the original content, including over a dozen new LEGO Minifigures, as well as a new Dragon Core control-the-point game mode, which will have brawlers scrambling to assert their dominance over the key territory with a dragon being the centerpiece of it all. The content is basically meant to make things a little more frantic and give you some new options for play, while also bringing in a beloved set for fans to experience. We got more info on the set for you below, and you can check out a brand new trailer for the game, showing off all of the new content before you update.

"Rise to the challenge in a strange and dangerous new realm. Sora, Arin, and 14 other new LEGO Minifigures are bringing their epic adventure to LEGO Brawls with an all-new LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising level. Don't let the mergequakes rattle you! Will you be among the next generation of heroes to master the new Dragon Core control-the-point game mode?"

"LEGO Brawls is a family-friendly, brick-based, team-action bawler with cross-platform play (cross-play) and multiple game modes that can be enjoyed by players of all ages, skill levels, and play preferences. Players build and compete with custom, one-of-a-kind LEGO minifigure brawlers tailored to their personality, strategy, and play style with more than 77 trillion customization possibilities. Moreover, the game features iconic LEGO-themed levels, from beloved classic themes like Space and Castle, to fan favorites such as LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Ninjago, and LEGO Monkie Kid."

