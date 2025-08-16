Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: LEGO Voyagers, Light Brick Studio

LEGO Voyagers Confirms Mid-September Release Date

Prepare for a new two-player co-op LEGO adventure, as LEGO Voyagers will be released for PC and consoles in mid-September

Article Summary LEGO Voyagers launches mid-September for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Team up in two-player co-op as LEGO 1x1 bricks, solving puzzles and exploring brick-built worlds together.

Enjoy a poetic, non-verbal narrative focused on friendship, creativity, and collaborative play.

Play locally or online, with a free Friend’s Pass letting both players enjoy the full co-op adventure.

Developer Light Brick Studio and publisher Annapurna Interactive have confirmed the official release date for LEGO Voyagers, as it will arrive next month. Originally revealed during one of the many livestreams happening around Summer Game Fest 2025, this is an all-new LEGO platforming game specifically designed for two-player co-op, as you will each play as a single LEGO 1×1 brick, going off on an adventure together. You'll use special skills to build items and solve puzzles while exploring the world you live in, working together to rescue an abandoned spaceship off in the distance. You can check out the latest trailer here and read more about it below, as the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on September 15, 2025.

LEGO Voyagers

From the makers of LEGO Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected. LEGO Voyagers asks open questions about building friendships, sharing dreams, and giving space. It reminds us that while playing and being creative is for all shapes and sizes, it's always better when you share it with a friend.

Experience what it feels like to be a LEGO brick. Tumble, jump, snap together, and build your way through rich brick worlds.

Unravel a poetic, non-verbal narrative, set in beautiful brick-built environments, supported by an atmospheric soundtrack.

Cooperatively solve the game's many challenges and discover how two bricks are better than one. Play locally on the same screen, or online.

Invite a friend to join your adventure for free with the Friend's Pass. As long as one of you owns LEGO Voyagers, you can both play the full co-op experience together.

