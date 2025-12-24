Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lenin Street Geek Shop, Perelesoq

Lenin Street Geek Shop Receives New Extended Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Lenin Street Geek Shop, as the management sim about your town's first geek shop arrives in 2026

Article Summary Lenin Street Geek Shop gets an extended trailer, revealing nostalgic early 2000s management sim gameplay.

Run your town's first geek store, selling CDs, bootleg merch, snacks, and classic toys as high schooler Kirill.

Upgrade your shop, influence customers' lives, and balance between honest hustle and shady trades.

Enjoy quirky mini-games, street adventures, and story choices set in a snowy post-Soviet town in 2026.

Indie game developer and publisher Perelesoq has released a new trailer for Lenin Street Geek Shop, as we get an extended look at the upcoming ittle. This is a throwback in many ways as you're playing a narrative management sim where you take on the role of a high school kid running your small town's first geek-specific shop in the early '00s. Deal with customers to find them what they need, make weird trades, and ultimately live life how you wish in a title that looks like it was made in that era of gaming. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released on PC via Steam sometime in 2026.

Lenin Street Geek Shop

Become a shopkeeper in the first geek store in a snowy 2000s town: sell CDs, snacks, and fan merch, influence your customers' lives, get involved in shady business, and grow your small store. Play as Kirill, a tenth-grader who drops out of school to earn money and help his mom fulfill her dream. Sell pirated GTA compilations, bootleg Spider-Man merch, and nostalgic toys. Upgrade your shop by ordering new goods, collecting chips, and inventing services — who wouldn't want a sip of something warm on the way to the factory?

Don't forget to feed the cat, look for new adventures on the street, and get lost in mini-games on your ancient PC — there's always something to do, even during a short break! Trick customers (if your conscience allows it) and get to know them better to offer the perfect product. Influence the lives of your visitors, put friendships to the test, and experience all the hardships of first love. You can turn your typical store into a true geek paradise — or into a shady spot selling things that are definitely not safe for work.

