Lenovo & Complexity Gaming Partner Up For Summer Gaming Camps

Some interesting summer camp news as Lenovo and Complexity Gaming have partnered up to offer summer camps dedicated to gaming. Beginning next week on July 25th, the two companies will offer up a couple of two-week camps focused on esports content creation. Which will be mixed into concepts revolving around science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), so it's both fun and educational. (Yes, those two can exist!) The camps are exclusively available to girls and underserved children, which is part of an initiative aimed at increasing the accessibility and diversity of gaming. The good news is that those who qualify to be a part of the game will be able to attend with it covered free of cost by Lenovo. Each camp will also focus on essential life-building and social skills such as safe habits online, the importance of anti-toxicity, and inclusivity.

After each program, campers will have a capstone project of their work, which they can take home to show friends and family about their time there. You can check out more details here and sign up your kid to attend the camp. Here are the two main sets they have planned over the next two weeks, which will be held at the Lenovo Legion Esports Center in Frisco, Texas.

July 25-29: Digital Creators: Esports – It takes a lot to make it to the esports stage. Campers will learn not only the gameplay skills required to get there, but also effective strategies for building their digital profiles and contents. (open to girls ages 12-15)

It takes a lot to make it to the esports stage. Campers will learn not only the gameplay skills required to get there, but also effective strategies for building their digital profiles and contents. (open to girls ages 12-15) August 1-5: STEAM Party – In this program, campers will learn how design, coding, engineering, and more intersect to create exciting projects using robots, LEGO, snap circuits, and more. (open to youth ages 6-9; eligibility based on income)

"The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a strong gaming culture, and that lifelong passion is often discovered at an early age," said Jason Lake, Founder & CEO, Complexity Gaming, and Global Head of Esports, GameSquare Esports. "With Lenovo, we're able to proactively highlight social and educational opportunities in gaming for those new to the space, as well as have a hand in helping local youth take their ideas to the next level." "The enormous scale and momentum of the gaming industry is undeniable," said Lenovo NA Chief Marketing Officer Gerald Youngblood. "Children are engaging with games and gaming content daily, and by partnering with an industry leader like Complexity, Lenovo is expanding the ways in which we are helping young people learn and grow from their gaming experience."