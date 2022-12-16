Len's Island Launches Uncharted Waters Expansion

Indie developer and publisher Flow Studio have released the latest expansion for Len's Island today with Uncharted Waters. This new expansion adds islands, biomes, and several new dungeons to the mix, all of which will have you in or around the sea. You'll also encounter a brand new leveling-up system for XP, and some other improvements to the game. We got the details for you below as the update is officially live.

"Len's Island – Uncharted Waters has introduced 10 new dungeons for players to explore. Formidable bosses lurk in each dungeon along with new enemies for players to take on in skill-driven combat. Upgrade your character's skills using the new detailed skill tree system to tailor your path. Craft new weapons and items to delve further into the depths of each dungeon to see what it beholds. An island paradise home wouldn't be complete without the ability to build upgrades for your home. The game's new building system brings a new opportunity for players with storage options, new materials to work with, and new items to construct. Players can let their imaginations run wild when constructing their homes, build a massive compound or a cozy cottage the choice is yours."

"From seed to tree, farming has grown on Len's Island. Players can cultivate their plots with new trees and seed packets and savor the fruits of their labor with new crafting recipes. By harnessing the elements, players can also automate their farming by constructing machines utilizing wind power and water pumps. Players aren't alone on Len's Island. The quaint village of Bridgewater houses merchants and townsfolk alike. Help rebuild the town to watch it advance by clearing plots of land and building houses for townsfolk. You may just make some new friends along the way that you'll be able to trade with for new materials and items. After all, it takes a village."