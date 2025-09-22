Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lessaria, Polden Publishing, Rockbee Team

Lessaria Drops New Demo Alongside October Release Info

You can play a free demo of the fantasy kingdom simulator game Lessaria right now on Steam, as the full version arrives this October

Experience fantasy kingdom sim gameplay inspired by the classic Majesty series.

Utilize indirect controls, hiring heroes who act independently in your growing realm.

Enjoy campaign, sandbox, co-op, and multiplayer modes with evolving RTS features.

Indie game publisher Polden Publishing and developer Rockbee Team have launched a new free demo for their game Lessaria, while also confirming its launch date. This is a new fantasy kingdom sim with real-time strategy mechanics mixed in, as you'll use indirect controls inspired by the Majesty series to mold the kingdom and its future. The game has a free demo available right now on Steam with a small smapliong of the early gameplay, while the full version will be launched on October 24. Enjoy the trailer and info here before trying the demo.

Lessaria

Lessaria invites you to return to the golden age of real-time strategy action. Inspired by and building on the original Majesty, Lessaria brings back the unique gameplay design where you can only request your heroes take actions by offering rewards — no direct orders allowed! Play through the game's campaign, sandbox, co-op and multiplayer modes in this lighthearted fantasy world. We're bringing back the RTS genre with indirect control. You build a kingdom, hire heroes, and they live their own lives, doing whatever they please. Try winning a battle with such an unpredictable army!

We're not creating a clone — we're evolving the game as if we're making the third part of the series. Brand-new combat system. Hero squads. We're adding many fresh ideas to the genre. Even if you've never played Majesty, you'll love how captivating the gameplay is! You'll be watching this world come to life, and it's hard not to get drawn in. We regularly conduct playtests, gather feedback, and implement exciting ideas. This makes the game even more engaging and full of interesting features.

Majestic Strategy: RTS action with indirect controls is back! Build a kingdom, hire heroes, and try winning in battle with a truly unpredictable army!

The Classic RTS Evolved: Lessaria is an evolution of the RTS genre, where the classic spirit of old-school strategy meets with exciting additions like a brand-new combat system, hero squads, and much more!

Watch Your World Come Alive: Your heroes have their own daily lives and unique personalities. Follow their everyday routines and see how they spend time between battles according to their interests!

