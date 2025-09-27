Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Let It Die: Inferno, Supertrick Games

Let It Die: Inferno Confirmed For Early December Release

Let It Die: Inferno was revealed during the State of Play livestream this past week, confirming its early December release date

Article Summary Let It Die: Inferno officially revealed at State of Play, launching on PC and PS5 in early December 2025.

Descend into Hell Gate, a dangerous chasm where time, space, and monsters collide in a new apocalyptic world.

Players become Raiders battling for survival, searching for the Eye of the Reaper amid chaos and shifting maps.

Dynamic PvEvP gameplay ensures every run is unique, featuring brutal combat, evolving threats, and competitive modes.

Developer Supertrick Games and publisher GungHo Online Entertainment revealed Let It Die: Inferno and confirmed its release date at the same time. The apocalyptic sequel to the survival action game was revealed during the State of Play livestream last week, ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025, showing off everything you'll encounter this time around as we see the aftermath of the Hell Gate ripping open on Earth. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on PC via Steam and PS5 on December 3, 2025.

Let It Die: Inferno

Let It Die: Inferno takes the series into a harrowing new era and unforeseen depths. Instead of climbing the Tower of Barbs, players will embark on a dark descent into Hell Gate: a vast, shifting chasm born from an unprecedented cataclysmic event. Deep within this chasm, time and space are distorted, and strange hybrid creatures wander. A legendary treasure known as the "Eye of the Reaper" is said to be hidden among them, bestowing the power to rule the world to whoever uncovers it. In Let It Die: Inferno, players will dive deeper into the series' twisted world with new stories, expanded lore, and even the return of Uncle Death.

Taking on the role of immortal explorers known as Raiders, players must quest to uncover the Eye of the Reaper within Hell Gate. Your quest won't be easy: survival is everything inside Hell Gate. Grotesque creatures, hostile humans, and rival players await in a dynamic PvEvP system where chaos reigns and no two runs are ever the same. Stage layouts and item placements shift with each attempt, forcing Raiders to adapt on the fly. To survive, players must strategically combine unique weapons and special abilities as they battle both the environment and each other. Fail, and you'll be sent back to the very beginning. For those seeking an even greater challenge, Raiders can test their survival skills directly against other players in competitive matches.

