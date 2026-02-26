Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Burning Planet Digital, Let’s Freeze Some Penguins, Neckbolt

Let's Freeze Some Penguins Confirms Nintendo Switch Inclusion

After having already been announced for PC, Let’s Freeze Some Penguins has been confirmed to also come out on Nintendo Switch this year

Article Summary Let’s Freeze Some Penguins lands on Nintendo Switch and PC with a cozy Arctic puzzle adventure.

Play as Walnut the Walrus, freezing penguins into ice blocks to solve creative level challenges.

Unlock new areas by collecting Fish Medallions and discover letters from Walnut’s missing parents.

Explore 50+ levels, face the Emperor Penguin, and enjoy a charming soundtrack by Karl Rosqvist.

Indie game developer Neckbolt and publisher Burning Planet Digital have confirmed that Let's Freeze Some Penguins will now be coming to the Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cozy block-pushing game set in the Arctic Circle, in the fictitious area known as Northern Bear. You will play as Walnut the Walrus, who has a pair of magic mittens with special freezing powers that he uses to turn hapless penguins into slippery ice blocks. Which he then can use as a block to slide around and build all sorts of things, which you'll use for puzzles and other challenges to save the area from the dreaded Emperor Penguin. You can play a demo of the game right now on Steam for Steam Next Fest, while also checking out the latest trailer here, as the game will arrive on the Switch and PC on March 18, 2026.

Let's Freeze Some Penguins

Walnut the Walrus sets out to save his friends, and all of Northern Bear, from the dreaded Emperor Penguin. Luckily, his chilly Walrus Wind is ice cold. Now let's freeze some penguins! Northern Bear is crawling with penguins! The Emperor Penguin is moving his minions north of the arctic circle, and it's up to Walnut the Walrus and Noklas the Narwhal to freeze them in their tracks! Use Walnut's Walrus Wind to freeze penguins into ice-blocks. Use the ice-blocks to build new paths, stairs, and bridges! This simple concept is the foundation of a whole adventure of puzzling predicaments.

Over 50 puzzle levels

Three worlds and a bonus world

Spike-balls, treadmills, elevators, and many more puzzle elements

Collect three Fish Medallions per level to unlock new areas

Collect message-bottles with letters from Walnut's missing parents

Defeat the dreaded Emperor Penguin and stop his invasion!

Music by Karl Rosqvist

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!