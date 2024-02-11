Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Let's School, Pathea Games, PM Studios

Let's School Receives Massive Free Update Available Now

PM Studios dropped a new major update for Let's School this week, giving the game tons of new additions for you to check out.

Article Summary Massive 'New Semester' update adds clubs, PTA, and more to Let's School.

New resources available from closed schools to enhance your campus.

Introducing Snow Cotton Town map with expansive play space and styles.

Festive events and guest characters from My Time At Sandrock arrive.

Indie game developer Pathea Games and publisher PM Studios released a new update for the game Let's School, giving players a new semester's worth of content. The New Semester update gives players a lot of options to help improve their school, both in planning the building and curriculum. This includes After School Clubs, holiday events, school closure proceedures, the addition of the PTA, and more. We have the rundown of everything added to the game below as the content is now live.

Let's School – New Semester

NEW FEATURE – After School Clubs: You can recruit students to join new school clubs – Basketball club and Popular Music. Unlock club facilities via research to help train students and participate in club competitions against other institutions. You can even compose your own music!

You can recruit students to join new school clubs – Basketball club and Popular Music. Unlock club facilities via research to help train students and participate in club competitions against other institutions. You can even compose your own music! NEW FEATURE – Parent Teacher Association (PTA): Receive PTA points through collecting prohibited items from students. These points can then be used to purchase fun, creative items to help reward students for good behavior.

NEW FEATURE – Community Investment: This new late-game feature allows players to invest funds back into the local community surrounding their school by building new facilities and sponsoring special activities. Make the (in-game) world a better place and improve the lives of students both in and out of school.

NEW FEATURE – School Closure Procurement: Players can now obtain resources from schools that have been closed. This includes staff (such as teachers), items, furniture, management modules and more. Don't let any educational resource go to waste!

NEW MAP – Snow Cotton Town: This new map is set in a snowy wilderness and features all-new architectural styles for players to express themselves with. This new map has the biggest play space in Let's School to date!

NEW Characters from My Time At Sandrock Join the Fun: Characters from Sandrock are arriving in Let's School! Logan will join academies as a student, and Nia can join your faculty as an art teacher. Pathea has also added a Sandrock community in the map, and students there will all be wearing Sandrock builder apparel.

Characters from Sandrock are arriving in Let's School! Logan will join academies as a student, and Nia can join your faculty as an art teacher. Pathea has also added a Sandrock community in the map, and students there will all be wearing Sandrock builder apparel. NEW FESTIVAL EVENTS – Christmas and New Year: During certain times of year, students will dress up in special costumes to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Players will be able to unlock seasonal directions by completing fun objectives in-game and place them liberally around their school.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!