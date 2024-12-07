Posted in: Games, Krafton, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG

Level Infinite To Invest $10M Into PUBG Mobile Esports

PUBG Mobile is getting a heavy boost in funding in 2025, as Level Infinite will be investing $10m into the game's esports program

Article Summary Level Infinite pledges $10M to boost PUBG Mobile Esports growth in 2025.

Over 20 regional tournaments set to elevate global PUBG Mobile competition.

Exciting events like PMGO, PMWC, and PMGC to feature in 2025, with top players competing.

Investments in innovative modes and female-focused events to enrich PUBG Mobile play.

Level Infinite announced plans to invest heavily in PUBG Esports in 2025, specifically for PUBG Mobile, to the tune of over $10 million. The announcement took place during the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), where James Yang, Senior Director of Global Esports at Level Infinite, revealed their plans for the 2025 esports circuit, including mild plans for events, prize pools, grassroots esports, new modes, female-focused events, and several other items. We have the rundown from the company below about everything revealed as its clear next year will be a far bigger deal than in year's prior.

PUBG Mobile Esports 2025

This year, PUBG Mobile Esports revealed the all-new Ultimate Royale ranked mode, which brought amateur players into the competitive limelight and took a huge step towards widened accessibility in mobile gaming. Building on this foundation, next year's esports circuit will see players at all levels compete in more than 20 regional tournaments across Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Americas, securing a spot in professional events like the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) and the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO). The return of these highly competitive tournaments will give top players of all backgrounds pathways to even higher-stake events, including the second installment of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) at the Esports World Cup and the coveted title of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). These tournaments exemplify the best of PUBG Mobile Esports and create a chance for the most ambitious and skilled players to step onto the global stage, widening career opportunities for future generations.

Following its debut success this year, the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) will return in Spring 2025, welcoming players from across the globe to Uzbekistan. Promising players can bypass the first round of the 2025 PMGO qualifiers by achieving a top 500 rank in Ultimate Royale, breaking into the competitive scene, and standing among the pros. Spanning from March to April, the 2025 PMGO will be one to watch as new names emerge and reshape the face of PUBG Mobile Esports. Later in the year, the 2025 PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) returns to Riyadh in the Summer as part of the Esports World Cup. Closing the circuit, the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will see the best teams from around the world go head-to-head in Thailand across several weeks of the contest, looking to take the most sought-after title of the year.

Expanding ways to play, fans can also look forward to significant investments in innovative gameplay experiences, including World of Wonder, Metro Royale, and Team Deathmatch. Looking to recognise talent of all players in the community, PUBG Mobile Esports have also announced a commitment to female-focused esports events, incentives, and support for third-party tournaments, alongside collaborations with external organisations for additional chances for players to engage. Driving growth and sustainability of the wider ecosystem, investments have also been announced for the 2025 PUBG Mobile Esports Partnership Program, designed to facilitate and encourage collaboration within the scene. Kicking things off, the Esports Creation Program will receive further investment, driving initiatives such as PDP Design, caster programs, and storytelling projects. Leading the charge on these developments, the PDP Design Contest is back and currently open until February 12th, offering an impressive $60,000 prize pool for the best submissions.

