Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: koei tecmo, Lies Of P, NEOWIZ, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Lies Of P & Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty To Hold Special Collaboration

Neowiz and Koei Tecmo have a special collaboration on the way this Fall between Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and the incoming Lies Of P.

Neowiz and Koei Tecmo have come together for a special collaboration as Lies of P and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be sharing the spotlight. The two companies revealed that there will be a trade off between the two games around the time that Lies of P will be released. The one little catch to all of this is that even though they are promoting the collaboration, they have yet to reveal anything about it. And won't be revealing anything about it until sometime in September, as Likes of P will not be released until September 19th. Until then, here's the info they released as part of the press release for today's reveal as we now wait out the next three months for more info.

"Developed in South Korea and Japan, respectively, Lies of P and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are globally anticipated titles that immerse players in unique worlds filled with spectacular combat action. Neowiz is incredibly excited about this collaboration and believes it will be enjoyed by Souls-like fans everywhere. Details of the collaboration will be revealed in September. Developed by Team Ninja, a division of Japanese game developer and publisher Keoi Tecmo Games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action Souls-like game set in the Three Kingdoms where players take on the role of a mercenary to fight against fearsome warriors and demonic forces.

It was officially released globally in March 2023 and surpassed 1 million copies sold worldwide within the first two months of its release. Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action Souls-like game set in the dark, Belle Époque-inspired city of Krat and is set to release on September 19. Neowiz released a demo for Lies of P on June 9, which exceeded 1 million downloads across all platforms and entered the top 100 most-played games on Steam worldwide within three days of its release."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!