Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Life In Reterra

Life In Reterra Tabletop Game Now Up For Pre-Order

Hasbro announced a new board game this past week, as Life In Reterra will be released exclsuively through Target this month.

Article Summary Hasbro’s new tabletop game Life In Reterra available for pre-order.

Game designed by Eric Lang encourages building in a post-apocalyptic world.

Features strategic tile placement, sustainability, and FSC-certified materials.

Offers customization, high replay value, and future expansion possibilities.

Hasbro has made their latest tabletop title, Life In Reterra, available for pre-order, as the game will be released through Target locations at the end of the month. The game comes from the mind of board game designer Eric Lang, as you must use what remains of the old world to create something new with your fellow players. The game comes with three ready-to-play themed building sets, where you are challenged with creating new communities by taking turns laying down tiles for different terrains, buildings, and inhabitants. We have more info on the game below as it will be released on March 31 for $30.

Life In Reterra

The Life in Reterra game is a community (re)building game! Not long from now, the world as we know it is an overgrown memory. Though the world has changed, we've changed with it, using anything we can find to build a new way of living. It's up to each player to build a community of their own! First, choose one of three ready-to-play themed building sets. Then take turns laying tiles representing diverse terrain, and filling them with buildings and inhabitants to construct a community. The more a player's community thrives, the more points they earn. Building cards unlock powers to help players score more points. Interact with other players, and perhaps even interfere with their progress. The highest score wins!

Unique, Bright Post-Apocalyptic Setting : Nature has reclaimed the world; players rebuild communities using materials of the past to thrive in this immersive and on-trend story. ​

Accessible Strategic Tile Placement Gameplay : A strategy game that challenges players to carefully plan and build their communities for maximum points, while striking a balance between simplicity and depth for more experienced strategy gamers. ​

Sustainable Production : This game is made from responsibly sourced wood and paper and the storage trays are made with 30% recycled plastic.

FSC-Certified : The paper and wood in this game are made of material from well-managed FSC-certified forests, recycled materials, and other controlled sources.

Customization: High-quality components provide an opportunity to create personalized sets by combining buildings and crafting their own strategies. Covetable restorage.

Replayability : A rich story and setting allow for future planning, including more players, new mechanics, and story expansions to ensure the longevity of the gaming experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!