LifeAfter Has Launched Season VI: Infection Rebirth

NetEase Games has released the latest season for LifeAfter, as players can now get in on Season VI: Infection Rebirth right now.

New Infected mutations and Counterattack feature challenge Survivors.

Abyss Forbidden Zone offers weekly challenges with Distorted bosses.

Budding Plan fosters mentor-apprentice relations for rich rewards.

NetEase Games recently released a new season for their mobile game LifeAfter, as Season VI: Infection Rebirth has been launched. This is part of their annual major update to the game, as this time around, the Infected has yet again become even more dangerous than before. After the Distortion of the last season, Survivors have developed new defense methods, which they have used by exploiting the weaknesses of the enemies in their Mutated Form. But can it repel and defeat them or simply buy them time? We have the finer details below, as the season is out now.

Unraveling the Mystery Behind Distortion in a Breakout Site

A town is in the grips of a new infection crisis, prompting Heider from Scientia to reach out for assistance in rescuing trapped Survivors. During the course of repelling the enemies, you notice a peculiar mutation among the Infected, raising suspicions about the true motives of the Survivors stationed in the area.

The Secret Weapon for Victory: Counterattack!

Despite the twisted and terrifying transformations caused by the Source Virus, the Distorted Infected reveal significant vulnerabilities during their Distorted attacks. Survivors capitalize on this weakness through the art of Counterattack. Perfectly timed Counterattacks disrupt the Distorted abilities, rendering the enemy temporarily incapacitated and breaking their Distorted state. To familiarize Survivors with the Counterattack skill, the game introduces "Endless Trials." In this mode, Survivors learn essential techniques in a secure environment before facing more advanced challenges. Mastering Counterattack skills allows Survivors to tackle challenges more efficiently and quickly.

LifeAfter Area Operation Overhaul: Distorted Bosses, Reduced System Load

LifeAfter Season VI introduces the "Abyss Forbidden Zone," a new weekly challenge stage along with others where Survivors confront new or familiar enemies and bosses with enhanced Distorted abilities. After mastering Counterattack, gear up and challenge these formidable foes in their new, deadly forms! Furthermore, the Area Operation system undergoes a load reduction, providing clearer objectives with recommending stages. All stages will open after meeting entry conditions, allowing players to challenge with particular difficulty. Unused daily mission attempts can be recovered under certain conditions. At the same time, reward drops have been significantly adjusted, such as changing the drop of a single type of Special Research Material to a level-matching Special Research Material Optional Chest. For detailed adjustments, please refer to the in-game introduction.

Budding Plan Launch: Veterans and Newcomers Join Forces in the Doomsday World

The "Budding Plan" enables both new Survivors seeking guidance and experienced veterans willing to lend a hand to form mentor-apprentice relationships. By participating in this program, Survivors unite to navigate the doomsday world together, reaping rich rewards.

