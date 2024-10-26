Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Frame Break, Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier Releases New Mech-o'-Lantern Skin

Lightyear Frontier has a new Halloween-themed skin available right now, as you can make your mech look like a jack-o'-lantern

Article Summary Lightyear Frontier introduces a Halloween skin for your mech, resembling a pumpkin jack-o'-lantern.

No special bonuses with the Mech-o’-Lantern skin, just a fun seasonal look for the game world.

Find the skin in your mailbox construct and upgrade your mech at the upgrade dock.

Explore Lightyear Frontier and grow an alien farm with friends in a combat-free, sustainable world.

Amplifier Studios and Frame Break have released a new special skin for Lightyear Frontier, as players now have a Halloween-themed item for a limited time. This is basically just a skin that makes you look like you made a mech out of a pumpkin patch and comes with no special features or bonuses, but it's something fun to walk around in. You can find the design in the mailbox construct, and if you haven't already received one, you can build one in the building menu. What's more, in order to upgrade your mech to this skin, you also need to build an upgrade dock, which is also in the building menu. But you'll only be able to do it for a limited time.

Lightyear Frontier

Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful, open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends! Live a quiet life as you take in the sights and sounds of your new home. Enjoy a low-stress, combat-free experience without the need to manage things like thirst and hunger. Just focus on farming, exploration, and discovery! Farm, build, and explore in a customizable mech! Choose from an array of tools, unlock new upgrades, and personalize your mech with an assortment of paint choices and mech parts. Carefully manage your relationship with the ecosystem, restoring the surrounding regions by cleaning up the mysterious pollution, clearing out invasive weeds, and mitigating the effects of hazards. Plant new trees to replace the ones you harvest, and ensure a sustainable homestead!

Get your new life started by sowing a diverse harvest! Collect seeds of numerous plants as you explore the planet, growing them into fully-fledged harvests. Care for your fields by watering them consistently while enhancing their growth with fertilizer. Trade the harvested crops for credits or turn them into materials for buildings and upgrades. Create the exofarm of your dreams as you turn resources into buildings! Grow your presence as you expand your homestead from basic structures to a fully-fledged, retro-futuristic farm. Make your place your own with alternative color palettes and decorations. Venture out into the wilderness to discover this new world's ancient secrets. Team up with your friendly scanner satellite to decipher clues spread across the planet's varied environments and uncover lost knowledge. While your mech can handle anything the world throws at you, feel free to invite up to three friends to join you on this journey of settling and exploration! Pool your resources to create the perfect exofarm, and share the rewarding feeling of a good harvest with your pals!

