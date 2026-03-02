Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frame Break, Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier's Automation Update Arrives This Week

Lightyear Frontier is getting a new update this week as you'll get jetpacks, a new fuel system, an tools to help automate things

Article Summary Lightyear Frontier's Automation Update introduces the Automator to streamline crafting and farming tasks.

Unlock new features with Milestone 12, adding solar energy, more Farm Centers, and advanced automation tech.

Building improvements offer flexible placement, click-and-drag demolition, and enhanced construct snapping.

Fuel is optional for mechs, and a new jetpack boosts aerial navigation and building efficiency.

Indie game developer Frame Break and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing have revealed the next major update to Lightyear Frontier arrives this week. The new Automation Update does exactly as it says, as you'll be given new tools to help automate a lot of the redundant systems so you can focus on other projects. But don't expect things to be perfect as you may need to check in on them. We have the full rundown of everything added to this update as the content will launch on March 5, 2026.

Lightyear Frontier – Automation Update

Headlining this update is the highly anticipated automation feature, enabling Exofarmers to hand off day-to-day item crafting through a self-operated "Automator" apparatus for different Crafting Constructs. Several other new refinements have also been added to the game–including streamlined energy production, building system changes, and new mech movement technology–to enhance the in-game experience and support scaled farm production.

The Automation Station: Exofarmers can now craft the brand new "Automator," connecting it to the desired Crafting Constructs using Connector Pipes, and select the preferred recipe to automate processes using the available resources. The station can also be used to automate watering crops, pumping water into Watering Drone Stations, Water Troughs and the new Water Reservoir Construct from different bodies of water.

Exofarmers can now craft the brand new "Automator," connecting it to the desired Crafting Constructs using Connector Pipes, and select the preferred recipe to automate processes using the available resources. The station can also be used to automate watering crops, pumping water into Watering Drone Stations, Water Troughs and the new Water Reservoir Construct from different bodies of water. New Progression Content: Adding new content to unlock, Milestone 12 introduces solar energy, increasing the Farm Center build limit to four. Alongside the increase comes a plethora of new Recipes for Crafting, Mod Chip and Parts, as well as three new Constructs, with the addition of the Solar Generator, Automator II and Automated Water Pump.

Adding new content to unlock, Milestone 12 introduces solar energy, increasing the Farm Center build limit to four. Alongside the increase comes a plethora of new Recipes for Crafting, Mod Chip and Parts, as well as three new Constructs, with the addition of the Solar Generator, Automator II and Automated Water Pump. Building Improvements Break New Ground: Gone are the days of traditional demolition, with click-and-drag now available to continually remove Constructs. New and existing Constructs also see updates to the alignment of build pieces with a refined snapping mechanic, alongside loosened restrictions and increased flexibility of where Constructs can and can't be placed.

Gone are the days of traditional demolition, with click-and-drag now available to continually remove Constructs. New and existing Constructs also see updates to the alignment of build pieces with a refined snapping mechanic, alongside loosened restrictions and increased flexibility of where Constructs can and can't be placed. Fuel System: Fuel is no longer required to use the Mech, but can be used to optimise and improve the experience, enabling Mod Chips, increasing Tool speed and enabling Boosting.

Fuel is no longer required to use the Mech, but can be used to optimise and improve the experience, enabling Mod Chips, increasing Tool speed and enabling Boosting. Jetpack: A new addition to the Exofarmer's core kit, the Jetpack supports aerial navigation to get a bird's eye view of the Home Areas, and can be used in tandem with Tools and Build Mode to make building and painting easier than ever before.

A new addition to the Exofarmer's core kit, the Jetpack supports aerial navigation to get a bird's eye view of the Home Areas, and can be used in tandem with Tools and Build Mode to make building and painting easier than ever before. Quality of Life Improvements: Making farm life better than ever, game UI, animation and logic has all been optimised for CPU performance, and multiplayer has undergone extensive work to ensure that the framerate remains consistent and smooth.

