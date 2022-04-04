Lila's Sky Ark Will Be Released Later This Month On PC & Switch

Graffiti Games and Monolith of Minds announced that their psychedelic action-adventure game Lila's Sky Ark is set to release in a few weeks. The game has been mentioned here and there for a minute with a couple of teasers, but up until now, we didn't have a date. Now we know it will officially come out on April 21st, 2022 for both Steam and Nintendo Switch. it will be up to you to take on the titular character and protect the world you love so dear from mystical beasts and evil entities looking to invade and change the landscape around you. Do you have what it takes? Check out the latest trailer below as we hope you're ready to explore this crazy psychedelic world.

In Lila's Sky Ark,Lila's psychedelic world is in grave danger. Help her and her eccentric friends stop the Conductor's minions from destroying all things musical and magical in this meditative action-adventure game. Explore this dark yet groovy world as you unravel the poetic mystery that is Lila's story. Discover secrets, solve puzzles, and battle bizarre beasts and punishing bosses as you attempt to unite the Spirits and save the mysterious Sky Island from ruin. Along the way, hunt down alchemy recipes to unlock new weapons. Battle enemies with rocks, Titan Eyes, cluster bombs, and anything else you can throw at them as you wander this music-inspired pixel dreamscape during Lila's strange yet beautiful journey. Explore Lila's psychedelic world and get to know her quirky cast of friends, such as the fantastically bespectacled Doctor-Father-Sir and the raven shopkeepers.

Search this groovy dreamscape for hidden secrets, recipes, and even new glasses for a certain Sir.

Unravel Lila's puzzle-like story, which explores themes such as loss, loneliness, grief, and depression, in this moving prequel to Resolutiion.

Battle music-inspired enemies and punishing bosses using an array of strange weapons unlocked through alchemy recipes.