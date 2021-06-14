Limited Run Games Reveals 30 Upcoming Products During E3 2021

As part of E3 2021, Limited Run Games held its own livestream with LRG3, revealing over 30 games on the way this year. As you're probably already aware about the company, they tend to do more special edition versions of indie games that have already been released. Below we have a list of everything revealed on the stream, including several special editions of games that haven't been released yet, like Axiom Verge 2. The rest of 2021 is going to be a busy year for the company! Check out the list below as well as the video showing all of it off.

"Each LRG3 we look forward to revealing what we have in store for the future. We continue to partner with some of the best talent in the industry and this year is no different. We're very excited to announce 30 individual new physical products coming out through LimitedRunGames.com including a lineup of titles from Konami, Lucasfilm Games, and WayForward," said Douglas Bogart, Co-Founder Limited Run Games. ● Axiom Verge 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5) ● BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (Switch, PS4) ● Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4) ● Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (Turbo Duo) ● Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4) ● DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle (Switch) ● DUSK (Switch, PS4) ● Ghoul Patrol (Switch, PS4, SNES) ● Going Under (Switch, PS4) ● Haven (Switch, PS4, PS5) ● Huntdown: Collector's Edition (Switch, PS4) ● One Step From Eden (Switch, PS4) ● Plumbers Don't Wear Ties (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) ● République: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PlayStation VR) ● RetroMania Wrestling (Switch, PS4) ● River City Girls (PS5) ● River City Girls Zero (Switch) ● River City Girls 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5) ● RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (Switch) ● Shantae (PS4, PS5) ● Shantae: Risky's Revenge – Director's Cut (PS5) ● Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (PS5) ● Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (PS5) ● Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PS5) ● SkateBIRD (Switch, PS4) ● Strife (Switch) ● SUPERHOT (Switch, PS4) ● The TakeOver (Switch, PS4) ● Zombies Ate My Neighbors (Switch, PS4, SNES, Genesis)