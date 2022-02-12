Line War To Release New Demo During Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Studio Centurion announced this week they'll be releasing a new demo for Line War during Steam Next Fest. If you love old-school RTS titles like Command & Conquer, this will be right up your alley as it is total warfare on a map where you can attack by land, sea, and air. The demo will give you a chance to experience the game by trying out procedurally generated maps and competing against the CPU to earn a victory. You can check out the trailer below as the demo will be available during the festival from February 21st-28th on Steam.

Line War's versatile control system allows players to quickly and intuitively issue commands by drawing lines across the battlefield to move units, form defensive lines, engage enemies and conquer territories. Configure your command lines to filter out certain units to flank your enemies, dig-in or feed distant frontlines.

With procedurally generated maps, players will need to expand their territory to acquire resources in order to create key structures. The more territory a player holds, the more opportunities they'll have to acquire energy and capital. From barracks to factories, airports to refineries, each serves a distinct purpose in toppling the opposition. Choosing where to deploy buildings and the units they create is paramount to defending key locations and limiting the enemy's expansion.

With a single playable army to ensure balanced matches and just two resources to manage (energy and capital), Line War ensures players are free to focus on planning and executing a strategy through the use of its unique command system. Whether you choose to starve your opponent of energy through refinery sabotage, mount a devastating aerial offense with high-powered rockets, or use transport ships to bypass defences, the key to victory lies in maximizing the use of the innovative command system at the heart of Line War.