Farming Simulator 22 Reveals New Map Called Elmcreek

GIANTS Software revealed a brand new map for Farming Simulator 22 this week as we get a look at the latest USA map Elmcreek. The map itself is made to look like a farm in the countryside with the 1950's home and the giant silo next to a couple of red barns. This look is pretty much everywhere near a small town across the U.S., even I knew of one growing up near me. But with this design comes challenges as you can see, it is not exactly on flat land and it's nowhere near a robust supply shop. But it's got a lot of additions that normally you'd need to work for, so this is hard living in near solitary to get you through the winter. You can check out more images and a trailer for it down below as the game is still set to be released on November 22nd.

Elmcreek is inspired by the North American landscape in the Midwest. Most noticeable is the idyllic out-of town charm, with a gas station, various small businesses, residential areas, even a baseball stadium, and a bowling center spread across the land. Farmers start with a piece of land in the center, allowing them to spread out all over the map. Over 80 fields in various shapes and sizes are predefined – with the option to create more. Also, thanks to the new production chains, players can extend their operation with various factories to create a whole business empire. In (cross-platform) multiplayer, multiple farmers occupy different locations on the map to complete each other. Besides agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry, Elm creek has a lot more to offer to its farmers due to its unique landscape. Players can discover a huge canyon with a hidden cave between big rocks, embedded seamlessly into the landscape. Increases and decreases in elevation of the land also allow for beautiful sightseeing spots, railways, rivers, and streams that wind themselves through the scenery.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Welcome to Elmcreek! (https://youtu.be/c_oiqfdKTT0)