Little Friends: Puppy Island Receives New Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Little Friends: Puppy Island as the game has officially been released for Nintendo Switch today.

Indie game publisher Fireshine Games have released a new launch trailer for Little Friends: Puppy Island, as the game is now available on Nintendo Switch. Those of who you love owning virtual dogs will get a kick out of this latest release, as you'll pamper your pup ad have fun with them across an island full of activities. Enjoy the trailer below, as they show off everything you can do in the game.

"Become best friends with Shibas, Labradors, Corgis, Huskies, Dachshunds, and more in a totally labradorable adventure, Little Friends: Puppy Island. Go for walks across exciting locations, dig up hidden treasures, build and expand your holiday resort and meet lovable pups to care for on your very own tropical island. Dress up your puppies with over 350 outfits and accessories, and explore sandy beaches, snowy mountains, cherry blossom sanctuaries, and more. Care for your puppies by bathing, feeding, brushing, walking, and playing with them. Find the paw-fect locations to build new accessory shops and activity stations, and level up your puppies' skills to discover new areas of the island and become the ultimate pup stars."

Little Friends on Holiday: Set off on an exciting new adventure that takes your puppy-care experience even further! Explore an entire paradise island, find exciting new locations, dig up treasures, and embrace your adventurous side with your new Little Friends.

Set off on an exciting new adventure that takes your puppy-care experience even further! Explore an entire paradise island, find exciting new locations, dig up treasures, and embrace your adventurous side with your new Little Friends. Explore Puppy Island: Take your lovable companion out on their very own adventure across an island filled with puppies! Discover sandy beaches, snowy mountains, cherry blossom sanctuaries, and so much more! What will you uncover on your adventure?

● Become Puppy Pals: Become friends with nine different breeds of puppies and find the perfect companions to enjoy your adventure with! Meet new puppies while out on walks and bring them home to care for them. Take photos using the in-game camera to make memories that last a lifetime.

● Build the Ultimate Puppy Paradise: Discover new locations throughout the island to build new toy, clothing, and accessory shops and unlock pawsome new items for your puppies!

● Enjoy Puppy Care: Brush, bathe, feed, and play with your pups to give them everything they need for their adventures! Improve their obedience, agility, endurance, and more, leveling up their stats to gain access to exciting new areas of the island.

● Dress Up Your Pup: With over 350 colorful outfits and accessories to choose from, find your puppy's own unique style! From tiaras and dresses to mohawks and sunglasses, customize your puppy's look however you like!

