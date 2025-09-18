Posted in: Games, Indie Games, No More Robots, Video Games | Tagged: Little Rocket Lab, No More Robots, Teenage Astronauts

Little Rocket Lab confirmed For Early October Launch

Little Rocket Lab has been given a proper release date, as we'll see the game released on PC via Steam and Xbox in early October

Article Summary Little Rocket Lab launches on PC via Steam and Xbox in early October with a confirmed release date.

Play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer, turning her childhood home into a thriving rocket factory.

Build clever machines, automate processes, and help restore the sleepy town of St. Ambroise.

Try out the free demo now and experience cozy, inventive factory-building gameplay before launch.

Indie game developer Teenage Astronauts and publisher No More Robots have confirmed the official release date for Little Rocket Lab, as it arrives in a few weeks. The game has you playing as a young inventor who has taken to making her childhood home into a factory to build a rocket ship. You can play a free demo of the game right now on Steam, giving you a chance to see how the game works out before it is released. Which will take place on October 7, 2025. Enjoy the info and trailer here while we wait for it to come out.

Little Rocket Lab

Little Rocket Lab is a cozy factory-building game, where players take on the role of Morgan, a young engineer on a mission to create a fully operational rocket launch site in her childhood home. You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer headed home to complete your family's dream project – a rocket ship! Finding home not quite how she left it, Morgan will need to research and build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to help the locals. From simple drills and furnaces to complex assemblers, cranes and miles of conveyor belts, you'll convert local resources into useful materials and bring industry back to sleepy St. Ambroise.

Clever Contraptions: Use drills, furnaces, automated bots, cranes, complex assemblers and far more to help the town's struggling locals!

Use drills, furnaces, automated bots, cranes, complex assemblers and far more to help the town's struggling locals! The Heart of Community: Build lifelong friendships with townsfolk, learn the depths of their lives, and become the heart of the community

Build lifelong friendships with townsfolk, learn the depths of their lives, and become the heart of the community Invent, Invent, Invent!: Devise and formulate new machinery, energy sources and mechanical pals to help you on your journey to the stars

Devise and formulate new machinery, energy sources and mechanical pals to help you on your journey to the stars Cozy Organisation: Lose yourself in the comforting hum of well oiled machines, made by your hands, and working just as intended

Lose yourself in the comforting hum of well oiled machines, made by your hands, and working just as intended Build a Rocket Ship: Support a struggling town while building a rocket ship!

