Logitech Reveals Latest Mouse & Light Kit For Streamers

Logitech revealed a new pair of products recently aimed at better work and streaming content with the Litra Glow and the Signature M650. The first of the two is a small lighting kit that attaches to the top of your monitor providing a better source of bright white light to better present yourself on camera. Both great for working in darker rooms as well as highlighting on livestreams. Meanwhile, the second is an all-around high-end performance mouse that was designed to work well and feel comfortable with a switch between work life and gaming life. We have more info on both products below as the Litra Glos is going for $60 and the M650 for $40.

Logitech Litra Glow Purpose-built for streamers and content creators, Litra Glow with TrueSoft technology is the fastest way to bring a premium lighting experience to any desktop. With TrueSoft and an innovative frameless diffuser, Litra Glow wraps its subject in soft, flattering light for all skin tones and is certified safe for all-day streaming. Whether you're shooting a YouTube video, streaming on Twitch or just working from home, Litra Glow ensures you always look your best.

Logitech Signature M650 Introducing the new Logitech Signature M650 wireless mouse, offering a more personalized experience with a choice of sizes including a left-handed option. Designed to improve the overall work experience, the Signature M650 upgrades any desk setup and allows you to work productively and comfortably with SmartWheel Scrolling, silent clicks and a contoured comfort design. Whether working on a document or browsing through a website, the Signature M650's SmartWheel helps to deliver precision when needed and speed in an instant. The Signature M650 and larger size Signature M650 L also feature SilentTouch technology, reducing click noise by 90% compared to the Logitech M185 Mouse, ideal when clicking during a video call. Enjoy a strong wireless connection and a battery that lasts up to two years, giving you complete peace of mind. With two sizes and a left-handed option, a contoured shape, a soft thumb area, and rubber side grip, the Signature M650 inclusive design allows you to work comfortably for extended hours and gives you the ability to customize the side buttons to favorite shortcuts with Logitech Options+. The Signature M650, available in off-white, graphite, and rose, works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPad OS, and Android operating systems. Connect in an instant via Bluetooth(R Low Energy or Logi Bolt USB receiver.