Logitech Unveils New Line Of Mac-Designed Mice & Keyboards

Logitech unveiled a brand new set of items this week as they showed off what they're calling the "Designed For Mac" line. Often when you look at what Logitech creates, it's been primarily designed for Windows or even Linux-based PCs, and while they can work with Mac, they're not designed to be a Mac-specific product. This line changes that as they have created a set of items that match the aesthetic as well as function the way they should for use on an iMac, an iPad, or any other Mac-based products. We got the line for you below, along with some images of what you can expect. It would be awesome to see Logitech branch out from here with new Mac designs as we're sure many gamers would love to have this kind of item made specifically for their gaming needs.

MX Mechanical Mini for Mac Keyboard ($150) Logitech's first mechanical keyboard optimized for Mac, available in Space Gray and Pale Gray, features a keyboard layout for Mac with the ability to customize shortcuts and accelerate creativity with Logi Options+. MX Mechanical Mini for Mac features Tactile Quiet low-profile switches and Smart Backlighting, to stay in the flow in any light conditions. Connect up to three different Apple devices for macOS, iPadOS or iOS with Easy-Switch and charge the keyboard with a USB-C cable while working. MX Master 3S for Mac Mouse ($100) An icon remastered for advanced Mac users, the MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, available in Space Gray and Pale Gray, combines what you love already with new features for ultimate comfort, performance and work flow. With the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel, zip through 1,000 lines per second, and set the DPI between 1,000 and 8,000 for precise work on either one or multiple high resolution monitors. MX Master 3S for Mac features Quiet Clicks, tracks on glass, quickly recharges with the USB-C cable while in use and can connect up to three different Apple devices on macOS and iPadOS with Easy-Switch.

Logitech Lift For Mac Mouse ($70) Crafted for day-long comfort, Lift for Mac is a vertical ergonomic mouse ideal for people with small to medium-sized hands. Developed and tested in the Logitech Ergo Lab, the 57° angle of Lift for Mac places your hand in a natural handshake position. This puts less pressure on the wrist throughout the day and places your arm and upper body in a more natural posture. K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac ($40) A modern keyboard with laptop-like typing in a minimalist layout, the K380 Multi-Device keyboard beautifully integrates with your Apple setup and works seamlessly across your Apple devices. Available in the new Blueberry color, this lightweight, space-saving keyboard allows for the comfort and convenience of desktop-style typing wherever you are, at home or on the road. The scooped keys provide smooth and ultra-quiet typing and connect via Easy-Switch with a touch of a button to your MacBook, iPad or iPhone.