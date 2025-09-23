Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: London Games Festival, London Games Festival 2026

London Games Festival 2026 Confirms Mid-April Dates

Organizers for the London Game Festival have confirmed the dates for 2026, as ther event will make its return in mid-April

Organizers for the London Games Festival 2026 have confirmed the dates for the returning gaming convention. The event will take place from April 13-19, 2026, but the venue was not revealed at this time, on ly the word that it will be moving to a bigger location. We have more details below from today's announcement, as they are now taking applications for all areas on their website.

London Game Festival 2026

London Games Festival is supported by the Mayor of London and delivered by Games London, an initiative from Film London. From 2026 the event will also welcome extended support from the UK Government, as announced earlier in the year as part of the Modern Industrial Strategy. This additional funding will allow the festival to increase the opportunities at its key events, and create an additional £30m worth of investment back into the games industry every year. London is already the biggest games cluster in Europe, home to hundreds of games businesses, and a workforce of over 13,000. Since it started in 2016, Games London has helped facilitate £110m worth of completed deals and software sales for games studios, which has led to the creation of 900 jobs. London Games Festival expanded events and activity next year include:

Games Finance Market, Tuesday 14 April & Wednesday 15 April: The festival's central B2B event will maintain its core of hundreds of high-quality, curated studio-to-investor pitch meetings but will add additional strands for codevelopment and self-published games.

The festival's central B2B event will maintain its core of hundreds of high-quality, curated studio-to-investor pitch meetings but will add additional strands for codevelopment and self-published New Game Plus, Thursday 16 April & Friday 17 April: The new consumer expo delivered by London Games Festival will move to a new venue – Exhibition in White City – doubling its exhibition space to house a wider selection of games , and provide access to thousands more attendees.

The new consumer expo delivered by Festival will move to a new venue – Exhibition in White City – doubling its exhibition space to house a wider selection of , and provide access to thousands more attendees. Plus the festival's respected Official Selection: Which has proudly championed indie hits like Dredge, Schim and Thank Goodness You're Here over the years – will also add ways for experimental games artists to submit their works

