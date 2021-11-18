Magic: The Gathering Teams Up With MSCHF For New Secret Lair Drop

Wizards of the Coast has been known for experimenting with the many different formulas that make their premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, an innovative powerhouse, especially in the past couple of years. In those years, Wizards has introduced the Booster Fun initiative, which introduced new styles of Magic card frames to conventional packs of the cards as well as created all-new styles of packs in general, and the Secret Lair drop series, which has included collaborations of all sorts with various artists to create cards that somehow don't conventionally fit the company's expansion set paradigm (including not only cards with absolutely unique art but also cars from other intellectual properties such as The Walking Dead or Stranger Things). Wizards of the Coast's latest collab comes from Brooklyn, NY-based artist collective MSCHF, the folks behind such art drops as "Satan Shoes", a collaboration with musical artist Lil Nas X that proved to be very controversial among quite a few different groups for the name, the use of Lil Nas X's real blood in the material of the shoes, and the fact that Nikes were used without the Nike company's express consent.

Nevertheless, MSCHF and Wizards of the Coast have collaborated on a wonderfully devious Secret Lair drop, simply called "Secret Lair x MSCHF". This drop features six cards with very special art, all inspired by various hijinks and shenanigans enacted by the art collective.

The cards (at least those displayed above) are as follows:

1x Swords to Plowshares (Traditional Foil with Silver Laminate)

1x Grim Tutor (Traditional Foil with Silver Laminate)

1x Blood Moon (Gold Foil Etched)

1x Cut//Ribbons (Gold Foil Etched)

1x Teferi's Puzzle Box (Traditional Foil with Silver Laminate)

As with all of the Secret Lair drops previously, this one will also feature a Plains that expresses MSCHF's sentiments on another game entirely – golf. How a-peel-ing!

What are your thoughts on this Secret Lair drop? Has this new collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and MSCHF proved a good thing for Magic: The Gathering? Is this one a bridge too far? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below!