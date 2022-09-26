Logitech G Reveals New Pro Racing Wheel & Pedals

During their presentation last week, Logitech G revealed a new Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals for the enhanced racing experience. The two items have been given a complete overhaul from their predecessor, adding in a number of features fans were asking for and changes that can be made on the fly. For example, the shell can now be locked onto a desk, the pedals have a removable clutch for those who don't use it, or for those who do, gearshift paddles have been added to the wheel to make the switch-off from gear to gear more accessible. We have more info below about both as The wheel is currently going for $1,000 while the pedals are going for $350.

The Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel is a stunning, professional-grade racing wheel designed with and for professional sim drivers. Engineered for the most realistic and immersive experience, the PRO Racing Wheel features a new, high-performance Direct Drive engine along with Trueforce feedback technology to deliver the most precise and pure connection to racing. The Pro Racing Wheel's all-new Direct Drive motor is capable of an impressive 11 newton meters of force with an incredibly low-latency response. The PRO Racing Wheel is powered by Trueforce, a Logitech G exclusive, proprietary high-definition force feedback technology that revolutionized what's possible in racing games. In tandem, the Direct Drive motor and Trueforce technology deliver unrivaled racing realism with higher frequencies of response than ever. The Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals are designed for complete customization to deliver true realism for a variety of racing setups and styles. Featuring a realistic load cell brake, the PRO Racing Pedals enables racers to easily swap springs and adjust the position of each pedal. The load cell brake registers force through pressure detection, which allows for improved muscle memory and precision braking power, to improve driver feel and deliver a more consistent racing performance.

Capable of up to 11 Nm of force for an immediate connection to the car without any delay or abstraction. Trueforce Feedback Technology: Logitech G exclusive, proprietary high-definition force feedback technology that allows racers to experience in-game physics and audio with higher levels of precision and almost instantaneous feedback.

Buttons and dials are precisely located in a "thumb sweep" so racers never have to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road. Magnetic Gear Shift Paddles: Designed with a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors, and additional tactile magnets, resulting in a realistic, mechanical feel that accurately simulates a professional race car, coupled with the durability for millions of gear shifts.

Dual Clutch Paddles: Analog paddles deliver a perfect tactile response for a variety of racing functions. When configured as a dual clutch setup, they offer the perfect advantage when launching from the starting grid. Alternative configurations include handbrake and two additional axes; racers can also program the paddles as gas and brake, affording analog control for differently abled racers.

Redesigned clamping system lets desk-based racers easily mount and remove their wheel while retaining standard bolt holes for those mounting to a racing seat. Pressure Detection: The load cell brake registers the force racers apply, allowing for improved muscle memory, and that perfect amount of braking power to improve driver feel and deliver a more consistent racing performance.

